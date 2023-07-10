Jaguars sign ex-USFL TE Josh Pederson, HC Doug's son 

Josh Pederson's heading to Duval to take a job working for his dad.
Pederson, a tight end who most recently played for the USFL's Houston Gamblers, is signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars and his father, head coach Doug Pederson, the team announced Monday. In a corresponding move, Jacksonville waived/injured tight end Leonard Taylor.
The Gamblers announced Thursday that they had terminated Pederson's contract in correspondence with him signing with an NFL team, which turned out to be his dad's reigning AFC South championship squad.
Pederson registered 24 catches for 325 yards and zero touchdowns during 10 games for the Gamblers.
The 25-year-old Pederson has spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints and most recently the Kansas City Chiefs, who waived him in May of 2022, but he's yet to play an official NFL game.
Perhaps that will change with the Jaguars.