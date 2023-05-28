Around the NFL

Le'Veon Bell regrets 'petty' Pittsburgh exit, would like 'a couple' preseason carries before retiring as Steeler

Published: May 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Le’Veon Bell just admitted what has long been evident since his 2019 departure from Pittsburgh -- he never should have left.

"Yeah, it was a little petty, the little guarantee stuff," Bell said Friday on the Steel Here podcast regarding his infamous contract dispute. "I'm thinking like, damn, could I have really just ate it? Yeah, I probably could've. Probably could've really ate it."

Bell and Pittsburgh were a heaven-made match before it all fell apart. The Steelers stout offensive line during his time there was more prolific at keeping run stuffers at bay than almost any unit in the league, while Bell's rare combination of patience and pop, dancing through holes moments before they closed, resulted in 5,336 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns. He also posed a threat in the passing game, three times putting together 75-plus catch seasons.

Related Links

Overall, he reached three Pro Bowls and had two All-Pro seasons during his five-year run with the team from 2013-2017.

That successful partnership gave way to issues over his worth as his rookie contract ended. The Steelers franchise tagged him in 2017. Bell played under that tag and had his finest year as a professional with the hopes of being taken care of long-term, but a deal both sides felt fair never came to pass.

Bell told the podcast that Pittsburgh only wanted to guarantee his first year of a potential extension, and that he wanted more security, which led the Pro Bowler to sit out all of 2018 after being hit with a second franchise tag.

"We kept going back and forth," he said. "It literally was the guarantee. They weren't budging off of it and I wasn't budging off of it. I didn't want to leave Pittsburgh. At the end of the day, that's where I was at. That's where I got drafted at. Especially after going to different teams and seeing how it is, when a team has their guy, you're their guy. I was Pittsburgh's guy."

In 2019, he was free to go elsewhere. He landed with the Jets and was never the same.

He rushed for 789 yards and three TDs in his first year with Gang Green, at the time his worst output in any season with over six games played, and then lasted only two contests and a stint on injured reserve the following year before getting released.

He split the remainder of 2020 and the 2021 season between the Chiefs, Ravens and Buccaneers, rarely amounting to even second fiddle in the RB room. In his three years away from the Steelers, he made just 19 starts (34 games played) with 1,218 rushing yards and seven scores. He failed to catch on with a team in 2022.

Now, with the passage of time and the negative experiences failing to turn up green grass elsewhere, Bell has no vitriol left for the team that drafted him.

In fact, he expressed that if he ever did entertain an NFL comeback, it could only be for the Black and Gold.

"I never officially retired," Bell said. "The day when I do retire, it's gonna be with Pittsburgh. Like, I'm trying to retire with Pittsburgh. But before I do that, I might be like, 'Hey, let me get a couple carries in the preseason so I can show you all something.'

"With the Steelers, I would do the little preseason, like alright, boom boom, but I would not do that anywhere else. Because I don't even think about playing, it literally would only be in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh is where I'll retire, you know what I'm saying, that's just it. Because I already been other places. It's not Pittsburgh."

Bell's talk of a return seems more braggadocio than a sincere goal -- certainly when compared to Adrian Peterson, whom Bell knocked out in a boxing match last September, admitting earlier this week that he isn't mentally ready to hang it up.

Bell boasted that he's in the "best physical form" he's ever been in and would be "averaging 100 (yards) a game" as a feature back, but the 31-year-old has consistently stated for the past year that he's now focused on his boxing career rather than one on the gridiron.

Steelers fans who might have enjoyed the nostalgia trip will instead need to find solace in their former All-Pro RB mending fences. They're far more likely to see him get a retirement ceremony with the club than suiting up for it again.

Related Content

news

Budda Baker plans to attend training camp: 'When it's time to be there, I'll be there smiling'

Despite requesting a trade in April, Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker says he plans to attend the team's training camp in July.

news

49ers QB Trey Lance was '100 percent' in March, says 'it's been an awesome offseason' after battling injuries

49ers quarterback Trey Lance spent the majority of the 2022 season battling injuries, and for those wondering if he could have made a comeback in the playoffs, the young QB says he was not feeling "100 percent" until March.

news

Jaguars' Travis Etienne working on 'fine-tuning my skills' in first healthy offseason, embracing new RB additions

Having spent his last offseason focusing on recovery from the Lisfranc injury that ended his rookie year in the preseason, Travis Etienne said this week that he's excited to be spending this summer honing football skills instead of rehabbing.

news

Broncos DE Zach Allen learning from former teammate J.J. Watt, looking to 'prove' big contract

After spending four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, new Broncos defensive end Zach Allen is looking to "prove" the big contract Denver gave him this offseason.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup feeling 'springy' after season back from injury: 'I'm smiling every time I walk into that facility'

Nearly 18 months removed from an ACL tear, Dallas wide receiver Michael Gallup is feeling like the playmaker who eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark during an impressive 2019 season.

news

Cardinals release WR DeAndre Hopkins after three seasons

The Cardinals on Friday announced they have released wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after three seasons in Arizona.

news

Lions rookie QB Hendon Hooker (knee) preparing himself mentally at OTAs amid recovery

Detroit Lions rookie QB Hendon Hooker finds himself in an ideal situation, using his time recovery time to better prepare himself for a starting opportunity when the time comes.

news

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton excited for expanded role in Baltimore's defense

Baltimore's Kyle Hamilton explained his aim to improve now that the second-year Ravens safety will have an expanded role in Mike Macdonald's defense.

news

Darren Waller happy to be with Giants after trade from Raiders: 'They value our opinions here'

Darren Waller's time in Las Vegas came to a surprising and unceremonious end earlier this offseason via a trade to New York. Given time to adjust, Waller is quite pleased with how things turned out.

news

Ex-rival Mike McGlinchey won over by Broncos QB Russell Wilson's drive: I 'couldn't stand him' before

Russell Wilson enters his second season with the Broncos facing the weight of proving doubters wrong. He'll do so this time around with new head coach Sean Payton and former rival Mike McGlinchey protecting him on the offensive line.

news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: Offense 'still in Dak's language' despite play-calling change

Though Mike McCarthy is taking over the play-calling reins in Dallas, the head coach says they're building off recent changes that Dak Prescott is familiar with.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More