Steelers OLB T.J. Watt talks about pool plunge: 'I don't know how I missed the step, but I did'

Steelers all-world pass rusher T.J. Watt recently slipped, splashed, confused his dog and made headlines.
He's all dried off now and good to go for all those who were concerned after he released video of himself plunging face-first following a pool-cleaning attempt gone wrong.
"I am good. I don't know how I missed the step, but I did," Watt joked, via the team website’s Teresa Varley. "A lesser athlete would have got hurt."
Watt, a five-time Pro Bowler, underscored that he only released the video -- following prodding by his friends in a group chat -- because he escaped injury free.
"It was all in good fun," Watt said. "I put it in the group chat, and they are like, 'It's too funny not to post. You might as well just post it.'"
In the video from May 18, Watt is tidying up his pool with a leaf skimmer before taking a step forward with his left foot that found nothing but open air and then open water.
One aspect of the 20-second clip that many found amusing was Watt's dog's reaction -- or lack of one -- regarding the three-time All-Pro's imbalancing act.
Though Watt's four-pawed friend immediately lifts its head upon splashdown, it really doesn't seem to give a ruff overall as it slowly rises, rather than sprinting on to the scene to check in on Watt.
There could have been some underlying ill will from the canine, though.
"I was very calm. I am happy about myself being calm," Watt said. "The dog didn't react like I wanted him to, but that was because I yelled at him two minutes before that because he was digging into some mud. That is the background on that story."
Pool and pet problems behind him, Watt is at Pittsburgh's organized team activities this week, doing his best in the hopes that things go swimmingly for the Steelers in 2023.
"This time of year is always super important," Watt said. "That is why we are all here. We are just trying to get better each and every day. Trying to grow, trying to learn from each other."