Around the NFL

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt talks about pool plunge: 'I don't know how I missed the step, but I did'

Published: May 25, 2023 at 08:55 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Steelers all-world pass rusher T.J. Watt recently slipped, splashed, confused his dog and made headlines.

He's all dried off now and good to go for all those who were concerned after he released video of himself plunging face-first following a pool-cleaning attempt gone wrong.

"I am good. I don't know how I missed the step, but I did," Watt joked, via the team website’s Teresa Varley. "A lesser athlete would have got hurt."

Watt, a five-time Pro Bowler, underscored that he only released the video -- following prodding by his friends in a group chat -- because he escaped injury free.

"It was all in good fun," Watt said. "I put it in the group chat, and they are like, 'It's too funny not to post. You might as well just post it.'"

In the video from May 18, Watt is tidying up his pool with a leaf skimmer before taking a step forward with his left foot that found nothing but open air and then open water.

Related Links

One aspect of the 20-second clip that many found amusing was Watt's dog's reaction -- or lack of one -- regarding the three-time All-Pro's imbalancing act.

Though Watt's four-pawed friend immediately lifts its head upon splashdown, it really doesn't seem to give a ruff overall as it slowly rises, rather than sprinting on to the scene to check in on Watt.

There could have been some underlying ill will from the canine, though.

"I was very calm. I am happy about myself being calm," Watt said. "The dog didn't react like I wanted him to, but that was because I yelled at him two minutes before that because he was digging into some mud. That is the background on that story."

Pool and pet problems behind him, Watt is at Pittsburgh's organized team activities this week, doing his best in the hopes that things go swimmingly for the Steelers in 2023.

"This time of year is always super important," Watt said. "That is why we are all here. We are just trying to get better each and every day. Trying to grow, trying to learn from each other."

Related Content

news

Browns WR Elijah Moore energized by Jets trade: Feeling wanted will make any player 'go harder'

At just 23 years old, Elijah Moore already has an opportunity to start over. Following a fall from grace with the New York Jets, the 2021 second-round wide receiver believes he has the perfect chance to make the most of it due to actually being wanted by the Cleveland Browns.

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams downplays recent comments, says he loves HC Josh McDaniels, GM Dave Ziegler

After recently delivering some strong words about his standing with the Raiders front office, Davante Adams assured reporters that everything is well in Las Vegas and that the comments were simply overblown.

news

Former Cardinals, Ravens safety Tony Jefferson retiring after 10 years, moving into scouting

Tony Jefferson, who played for the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants, is retiring and taking a position with the Ravens as part of the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship.

news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo underwent foot surgery after March signing, might not practice until training camp

Jimmy Garoppolo underwent an operation on his foot after signing with the Raiders in March, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.

news

Jameson Williams addresses gambling suspension; Dan Campbell says Lions are 'miles ahead' with WR

Lions head coach Dan Campbell is already seeing growth and improvement with second-year WR Jameson Williams, who missed OTAs and training camp during his rookie year while rehabbing an injury.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, May 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Evan Engram had 'best time' of his life after Giants exit: 'At the end of the day, I needed Jacksonville'

Jaguars TE Evan Engram recently joined the 2nd Wind podcast and sounded like a player who has no desire to move on from Jacksonville anytime soon. The 28-year-old noted how much the new start rejuvenated his career.

news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf resumes annual chatter of racing Dolphins' Tyreek Hill

Speaking this week, Seahawks WR DK Metcalf said that he and Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill had been trying to organize a foot race between the pair for the last two years, and is hoping that this offseason the faceoff will finally come to fruition.

news

Desmond Ridder comfortable in Falcons' offense after his 'head was spinning' last offseason

Atlanta Falcons QB Desmond Ridder enters 2023 as the starting quarterback, a year removed from being a third-round pick who started just four games to close the season. Speaking on his growth, Ridder described being significantly more comfortable in the offense, as opposed to this time last year, when his "head was spinning."

news

Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier weighs in on drafting of Bijan Robinson: 'Everyone will get their chance to shine'

Atlanta running back Tyler Allgeier said he was "excited" by the Falcons drafting Bijan Robinson and is excited for the competition ahead.

news

Patriots lose two days of OTAs for violating offseason rules

The Patriots have lost two of their organized team activities sessions just a couple days into Phase Three of the NFL's offseason program, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More