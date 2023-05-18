Steelers agree to two-year extension with backup QB Mitchell Trubisky

Trubisky arrived in Pittsburgh in 2022 as a bridge quarterback for a team that was waiting for the right time to insert first-round pick Kenny Pickett into the starting lineup. Trubisky began the season as the starter, a role he occupied for the first month of the campaign, going 1-3 in his four starts before Pickett took over. Trubisky returned to the lineup for one more start in Week 14, leading the Steelers to a victory over Carolina.

It's clear now that Pickett is Pittsburgh's quarterback of the future. Trubisky isn't sticking around to compete for the starting job, but as the football world has learned on a number of occasions over the last decade, the backup quarterback remains a highly important member of the team and to its chances of success.

"We feel good about our quarterback room," Steelers general manager Omar Khan said told The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday. "That was an important piece. We've got, obviously Kenny Pickett is our starter. We feel really good about Mitch Trubisky in the role that he's in. He feels good about it."