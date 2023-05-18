Around the NFL

Steelers agree to two-year extension with backup QB Mitchell Trubisky

Published: May 18, 2023 at 03:04 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

It's always wise to have a reliable backup quarterback on the roster. Pittsburgh is ensuring it has one for at least the next three seasons.

The Steelers are finalizing a two-year extension with Mitchell Trubisky, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per a source. The deal places Trubisky under team control through the 2025 season while lowering his 2023 cap number, which previously stood at $10 million, per Rapoport.

Related Links

Trubisky arrived in Pittsburgh in 2022 as a bridge quarterback for a team that was waiting for the right time to insert first-round pick Kenny Pickett into the starting lineup. Trubisky began the season as the starter, a role he occupied for the first month of the campaign, going 1-3 in his four starts before Pickett took over. Trubisky returned to the lineup for one more start in Week 14, leading the Steelers to a victory over Carolina.

It's clear now that Pickett is Pittsburgh's quarterback of the future. Trubisky isn't sticking around to compete for the starting job, but as the football world has learned on a number of occasions over the last decade, the backup quarterback remains a highly important member of the team and to its chances of success.

"We feel good about our quarterback room," Steelers general manager Omar Khan said told The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday. "That was an important piece. We've got, obviously Kenny Pickett is our starter. We feel really good about Mitch Trubisky in the role that he's in. He feels good about it."

The Steelers have seen enough from Trubisky to keep the former No. 2 overall pick on the roster beyond 2023 -- and give themselves some immediate cap flexibility. The news of Trubisky's extension comes one day after the team re-signed third-string QB Mason Rudolph to a one-year deal.

Related Content

news

Lions center Frank Ragnow optimistic about ability to play through 'inoperable' toe injury in 2023

Lions center Frank Ragnow played through a painful toe injury nearly all of last season -- and there apparently is no surgical fix for it. He's taking things slowly in his return, and despite the lack of (non-experimental) surgical options, Ragnow sounds optimistic that he can avoid enduring the same level of pain he did last season.

news

Saints rookie RB Kendre Miller confident he 'can step in,' 'pretty much do' same things as Alvin Kamara

Rookie running back Kendre Miller believes he can step in and "pretty much do" the same things Alvin Kamara can do for the Saints if needed.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, May 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL says no vote on sale of Commanders will take place during Spring League Meeting

The NFL said on Thursday that there will not be a vote amongst ownership to ratify the sale of the Washington Commanders during next week's Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis.

news

Packers plan to keep Quay Walker 'busy in between snaps' after LB's two ejections in rookie season

Packers 2022 first-round linebacker Quay Walker's solid rookie campaign was overshadowed by boneheaded mistakes that saw him ejected twice. The after-play issues have been a focal point for linebacker coach Kirk Olivadotti this offseason.

news

WR A.J. Brown on Eagles getting over Super Bowl loss: 'At some point, you've got to get off the mat'

Wide receiver A.J. Brown said Wednesday, with the offseason ramping up before June's mandatory minicamp, now's the time to turn the page on the Eagles' Super Bowl LVII loss.

news

Matt Ryan on possible NFL return: All the stars would have to align, but I've learned to 'not shut any doors'

In joining CBS, former NFL MVP Matt Ryan made sure to note that he isn't retiring, leaving the door cracked for a possible return. Ryan told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday that he felt keeping the possibility of a return made the most sense.

news

Colts QB Gardner Minshew's first impressions of Anthony Richardson: 'He's got everything you want'

Gardner Minshew and Anthony Richardson worked out together even before the latter was drafted No. 4 overall by the quotes. Now that the pair are teammates, Minshew said he has only become more impressed by Richardson, saying Wednesday that "he's got everything you want."

news

Jason Kelce believes Eagles lost 'one of the best guards in the NFL' in Isaac Seumalo: 'Steelers are getting a steal'

Eagles center Jason Kelce doesn't believe there's any replacing guard Isaac Seumalo, who signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason following seven seasons in Philadelphia.

news

Ja'Marr Chase setting sights on breaking 'every' Bengals WR record

Two-time Pro Bowl WR Ja'Marr Chase is setting his sights on etching his name throughout the Cincinnati Bengals record books.

news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones not worried about handling upcoming deals for Lamb, Parsons, Diggs

The Cowboys' Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs are among those who will be up for new deals in the next two years. With Dak Prescott also up for a new contract soon, Dallas is facing an expensive couple of offseasons. Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones isn't too worried about Dallas' future spending spree.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More