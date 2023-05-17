Around the NFL

Steelers re-sign veteran QB Mason Rudolph to one-year contract

Published: May 17, 2023 at 12:27 PM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

Though it appeared Mason Rudolph's time in Pittsburgh was coming to an end, it turns out he will be returning to the Black and Gold.

Rudolph has signed a one-year deal to return to the Steelers, the team announced on Wednesday. The quarterback initially tested the free-agent market this offseason, and two months later ultimately decided to return to the team which drafted him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Back then Rudolph was viewed as a possible heir to Ben Roethlisberger once the longtime starter retired, and Rudolph spent the first four years of his career backing up Roethlisberger while learning the ropes. Though he played in 17 games (10 starts) and went 5-4-1, Rudolph had struggles during his appearances, notably throwing nine interceptions in 10 games in 2019.

Related Links

Heading into the 2022 season, which would mark the first without Big Ben around, he was part of an open competition with Mitch Trubisky and then-rookie Kenny Pickett for the starting spot. But despite his experience with the organization, Rudolph ultimately emerged as the third-string QB and didn't play in a single game as Trubisky and then Pickett each took the reins.

Rudolph was expected to look for a new landing spot this offseason where he could possibly fight for a bigger role, but no such news materialized. Now he and the Steelers are back in business, with Pittsburgh electing to go with a QB familiar with its offensive system rather than bring in a new face to round out its depth chart.

Pickett is entrenched as QB1 with Trubisky still viewed as a solid backup option, while Rudolph will compete with undrafted free agent Tanner Morgan of Minnesota for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart.

Related Content

news

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald says OLB David Ojabo (Achilles) is gaining confidence entering Year 2

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald is encouraged by the offseason progress of pass rusher David Ojabo, whose rookie season was marred by an Achilles tear.

news

Brian Schottenheimer wants Cowboys offense to play fast: 'Make everyone cover the entire field'

Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer is committed to ensuring speed on offense despite coach Mike McCarthy's desire to the run ball more.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow supports OT Jonah Williams after trade request, but 'business is business'

Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams requested a trade following the signing of left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., but QB Joe Burrow says the team loves Williams.

news

RB Christian McCaffrey: Trade to 49ers 'the best thing that ever happened to me'

RB Christian McCaffrey confessed his initial reaction to being traded from Carolina to San Francisco was anger, but now that feeling has changed. "In hindsight, I firmly believe it's the best thing that ever happened to me," McCaffrey said.

news

Packers OC Adam Stenavich on playbook with QB Jordan Love: 'Pretty much all of it's on the table'

As the Packers make a monumental change from future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers to 2020 first-rounder Jordan Love, there will surely be a new look, but offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said the entirety of the Green Bay playbook will be opened up.

news

Titans WR Treylon Burks 'in a good place' heading into Year 2 after pressure-filled rookie season

After a rookie season marked by persistent injuries and pressure to replace A.J. Brown, Titans WR Treylon Burks feels he's "in a good place" heading into Year 2 and a possible leadership role.

news

Joe Burrow involved in contract extension talks with Bengals: 'I'm pretty clear on what I want'

Negotiations between the Bengals and Joe Burrow on a long-term extension with the franchise are underway, and Burrow said he's actively taking part in the process, even if he's keeping hushed on some of the details of that effort.

news

Davante Adams: All-Pro season with Raiders 'meant a lot' but focus remains on winning Super Bowl

Davante Adams spoke openly about how important a 2022 All-Pro nod was following his first season without QB Aaron Rodgers, but the Raiders WR is now focused on winning a Super Bowl with Jimmy Garoppolo.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, May 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Chris Hubbard: 'Powerhouse' Browns have what it takes to be 'top contender' in AFC

Free-agent offensive lineman Chris Hubbard is biased, but the former Cleveland Browns player believes his old team has what it takes to return to heavyweight status this season.

news

Cameron Jordan hopes to sign one more deal with Saints before retiring

Saints DE Cameron Jordan expressed his desire to sign one last deal with New Orleans before retiring as the team's all-time sack leader.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More