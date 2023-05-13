Former Ravens TE Nick Boyle on trying out at long snapper for Steelers: 'Let's go do it. It's not a joke'

Boyle's career as a tight end came to a close on Baltimore's practice squad last season. He had caught just one pass for two yards in his final two years with the team.

Then, he participated at Maryland's Pro Day in March as a LS, a natural transition given his injuries and continued love of the game.

"I was snapping to a Fisher Price basketball hoop in my driveway," Boyle said of working at the new position. "My wife didn't want to catch the balls. I hit [the backboard] sometimes. Sometimes, it goes in the road."

And the journey has continued to a tryout with Pittsburgh, surrounded primarily by new draftees and undrafted free agents.

"I love being around this stuff," the 30-year-old Boyle said. "I feel old, that's for sure."

No matter his age, the tight end-turned-snapper could still catch on with the Steelers if he proves his worth over the rest of the weekend. For now, the tryout presents a new challenge with his old team's most hated foe.