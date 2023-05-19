Around the NFL

Pittsburgh plunge! Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt takes accidental dip while cleaning his pool

Published: May 19, 2023 at 08:08 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

NFL players might be the crème de la crème of professional athletes, but even the very best of them -- like, oh, say, a three-time All-Pro with five Pro Bowls in six seasons who tied the all-time single-season sack record -- have their moments when they look just like the rest of us plebs.

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt provided us with a reminder Thursday, posting security footage of himself slipping into his pool while straining a layer of debris.

Related Links

First off, my favorite part of this video is that even his dog was like, "What, what? That didn't just really happen to you, did it? You don't really need help. It's like three feet deep. Do you need help? OK, I'll come over to check just in case."

Secondly, it's always nice to see professional athletes doing mundane tasks like straining their pool in May. It's a reminder that even superstar players still have their list of chores in the offseason.

Lastly, thankfully Watt came out fine -- TBD on that phone, though -- or this accidental pool dive would have been a much bigger story for Steelers fans.

Related Content

news

Eagles LB Nakobe Dean heading into 2023 season: 'We look at it like we're the ones out there hunting'

Second-year linebacker Nakobe Dean says the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles are "hunting" after the team's loss in Super Bowl LVII.

news

Joe Barry shoulders blame for Packers' defensive inconsistency: 'I have to do better'

Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry is entering his third season in Green Bay, and he knows that he's responsible for fixing the inconsistencies that plagued his unit last year.

news

Free-agent CB Chris Harris hopes to 'hop on with' team that has chance at Super Bowl for 13th season

Cornerback Chris Harris hopes to play a 13th NFL season, but the free-agent corner is in no rush to land with a squad.

news

Packers challenging RB A.J. Dillon to make bigger impact early in 2023 after inconsistent 2022 season

After he had a 2022 season which could be described as inconsistent with spurts of greatness, the Packers want running back A.J. Dillion to get into a rhythm early in the season to help support the changing offense.

news

Patriots' Josh Uche not getting 'big-headed' after breakout year: 'It's not like I just figured it out'

As a whole, the New England Patriots' 2022 season was a disappointment, but linebacker Josh Uche's season was not. Nonetheless, Uche is not resting upon his individual success from a season ago, but looking to build upon it, saying Thursday that it's "a continuous process," and you don't want to get "big-headed."

news

Lions center Frank Ragnow optimistic about ability to play through 'inoperable' toe injury in 2023

Lions center Frank Ragnow played through a painful toe injury nearly all of last season -- and there apparently is no surgical fix for it. He's taking things slowly in his return, and despite the lack of (non-experimental) surgical options, Ragnow sounds optimistic that he can avoid enduring the same level of pain he did last season.

news

Saints rookie RB Kendre Miller confident he 'can step in,' 'pretty much do' same things as Alvin Kamara

Rookie running back Kendre Miller believes he can step in and "pretty much do" the same things Alvin Kamara can do for the Saints if needed.

news

Steelers agree to two-year extension with backup QB Mitchell Trubisky

The Pittsburgh Steelers are finalizing a two-year extension with QB Mitchell Trubisky, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, May 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL says no vote on sale of Commanders will take place during Spring League Meeting

The NFL said on Thursday that there will not be a vote amongst ownership to ratify the sale of the Washington Commanders during next week's Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis.

news

Packers plan to keep Quay Walker 'busy in between snaps' after LB's two ejections in rookie season

Packers 2022 first-round linebacker Quay Walker's solid rookie campaign was overshadowed by boneheaded mistakes that saw him ejected twice. The after-play issues have been a focal point for linebacker coach Kirk Olivadotti this offseason.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More