Around the NFL

Le'Veon Bell KO's Adrian Peterson in exhibition boxing match between former All-Pro backs 

Published: Sep 11, 2022 at 02:19 AM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

In a battle of former All-Pro running backs inside the boxing ring Saturday night, there was little in the way of significant shots landed for 8 minutes and 21 seconds.

Then Le'Veon Bell connected with a crushing overhand right to stop Adrian Peterson via technical knockout in the fifth round of a heavyweight exhibition boxing bout on the Social Gloves 2 card at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

Bell came out in the fifth with his hands low as he had for much of the bout. He feinted a right hand, pulled it back and then unleashed the fury with a scintillating overhand right that connected savagely with Peterson's chin. Peterson's right knee buckled under him and he rolled over on his backside before getting to his feet. The official stopped the fight and Peterson protested, but his legs were wobbled and his eyes glassy.

The end came in the fifth and final round of a bout that was contested with two-minute rounds (men's professional boxing rounds are fought with three-minute rounds).

Originally scheduled for July 30 at the Crypto.com Arena, also in L.A., the Social Gloves 2 card, along with the Bell-Peterson showdown, was postponed when the main event between YouTube stars AnEsonGib and Austin McBroom fell through.

The 30-year-old Bell, a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers before playing for four other teams across the previous three seasons, had said in the lead-in to the fight that he would not play football this season, deciding to focus solely on boxing. He flashed the better footwork on Saturday and the one, big punch of the bout to stop Peterson, 37.

Peterson, a surefire future Pro Football Hall of Famer with four All-Pros and an AP NFL Most Valuable Player to his credit, played in 2021 with the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks. He starred for 10 years with the Minnesota Vikings to begin his career. Bell spent 2021 in limited action with the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

At the onset of the bout, Bell and Peterson were each heavy on posturing and finding range behind jabs. There was little in terms of action or punches landed.

In the second round, Peterson proved to be the more stationary target and worked behind a more conventional stance, while Bell worked with his hands down and was reaching. Peterson used a jab to send Bell to the canvas, but it wasn't ruled a knockdown because the official appeared to believe Bell's foot was stepped on. Replays showed it was a clean jab to the body and an off-balance Bell was sent down briefly, though he definitely wasn't hurt by the punch. Bell looked for openings and Peterson briefly changed to a southpaw stance, but, again, neither was all that active.

The third round saw more punches thrown than either of the previous two, but Bell and Peterson continued to work on the outside, neither looking to engage or get inside. Bell did begin to throw some overhand rights, which was a foreshadowing of what was to come.

The fourth round followed the script of the previous three as punches of significance were rare. Bell's confidence looked to be rising, though, as he worked closer inside Peterson's range and began to throw more power punches – even if they weren't connecting.

Twenty-two seconds into the fifth, Bell landed the first and last punch of any significance and it was devastating.

Though Bell prevailed, neither fighter looked all that impressive, but in fairness it was their first forays in the ring. With celebrity boxing bouts still prevalent, Bell has a highlight-reel TKO to go forward with. Perhaps a showdown with another ex-NFL running back awaits as Frank Gore is 1-0 as a pro boxer.

On the eve of the 2022 NFL season's first Sunday, a pair of superstar RBs debuted in the boxing ring and it was Bell who ended the evening in celebration on the turnbuckle with his arms raised in triumph.

Related Content

news

Quenton Nelson, Colts agree to terms on four-year, $80M contract extension

Offensive lineman Quenton Nelson and the Indianapolis Colts have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension worth $80 million, including $60 million in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Jets placing OT Duane Brown (shoulder) on injured reserve

The Jets are placing OT Duane Brown (shoulder) on injured reserve and will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Raiders sign TE Darren Waller to three-year, $51 million extension

The Las Vegas Raiders and tight end Darren Waller are closing in on a three-year, $51 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott downplays significance of appearing on injury report: 'I promise you I'm great'

Dak Prescott's name showed up on the Cowboys injury report Thursday afternoon as a limited practice participant due to an ankle injury. But Prescott downplayed his limited practice time, saying it's minor soreness and he's fully healthy.

news

Rams HC Sean McVay on RB Cam Akers' limited snaps in opener: 'Cam's got to maximize his (opportunities)'

When asked about Cam Akers' limited presence in Thursday's season-opening loss, coach Sean McVay said the running back needed to do better as maximizing his opportunities and needs to play with more 'urgency.'

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (ACL) will not play in season opener vs. Buccaneers

Wide receiver Michael Gallup (ACL) will sit out of Dallas' Sunday night season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys announced Friday.

news

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard (back) out for opener vs. Texans

The Colts ruled linebacker Shaquille Leonard out Friday as he continues to work his way back from offseason back surgery.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Lamar Jackson, Ravens unable to agree to terms on extension ahead of 2022 season

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens could not agree to terms on a contract extension ahead of the 2022 season, the team announced Friday morning.

news

Jets LT Duane Brown (shoulder) ruled out vs. Ravens, could be placed on injured reserve

Jets LT Duane Brown (shoulder) will miss the season opener versus the Ravens and could land on injured reserve, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE