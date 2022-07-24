Adrian Peterson-Le'Veon Bell boxing match postponed due to main event falling through

The release did not specify plans for any bouts other than Gib-McBroom. TMZ reported it was "told all the fights are still set to go down."

Peterson, the NFL's fifth all-time rusher, and Bell, a former two-time All-Pro, had their fight announced in early July. Bell, 30, and Peterson, 37, are each free agents as it pertains to the NFL.

While Peterson seemed to indicate he was open to returning to football or boxing after this exhibition, Bell has made it clear he wouldn't be playing football in 2022 and was focused on boxing, even seeming to be hinting at retirement in a social media post.