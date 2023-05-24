RB Adrian Peterson not ready to retire: 'Mentally, I haven't officially hung it up' 

The future Hall of Fame running back told Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he's not ready to announce his retirement yet.
"Mentally, I haven't officially hung it up. We'll see what happens," Peterson said. "My mindset is, if God's willing, maybe an opportunity presents itself, and maybe it happens this season. I'll go from there. But [if] nothing happens this season, for sure, I will be hanging it up."
Perhaps Peterson isn't willing to close the door yet, but clubs haven't seemed interested in the 38-year-old RB. Peterson didn't play at all in 2022 after appearing in four total games with the Titans (three) and Seahawks (one) in 2021.
Since leaving Minnesota in 2016, the man known as "All Day" has bounced around the NFL, playing for the Saints, Cardinals, Commanders, Lions, Titans and Seahawks.
So while Peterson doesn't want to announce his retirement just yet, given the other options on the market, his advanced age, and how he looked in recent appearances, it's unlikely a club will come calling. But, hey, it only takes one team to give him a shot.
If he doesn't play another snap, Peterson will finish his career fifth all-time in rushing with 14,918 yards -- 351 yards behind Barry Sanders for fourth place.