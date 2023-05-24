RB Adrian Peterson not ready to retire: 'Mentally, I haven't officially hung it up' 

Perhaps Peterson isn't willing to close the door yet, but clubs haven't seemed interested in the 38-year-old RB. Peterson didn't play at all in 2022 after appearing in four total games with the Titans (three) and Seahawks (one) in 2021.

Since leaving Minnesota in 2016, the man known as "All Day" has bounced around the NFL, playing for the Saints, Cardinals, Commanders, Lions, Titans and Seahawks.

So while Peterson doesn't want to announce his retirement just yet, given the other options on the market, his advanced age, and how he looked in recent appearances, it's unlikely a club will come calling. But, hey, it only takes one team to give him a shot.