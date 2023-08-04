Around the NFL

Bears, pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue agree to terms on one-year, $10.5 million deal

Published: Aug 03, 2023 at 10:00 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

The top remaining free-agent pass rusher has settled on his next destination, and it's Chicago.

One-time Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and the Bears have agreed to terms on a one-year, $10.5 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night.

Ngakoue is headed for his sixth franchise in five seasons, but is poised to instantly improve a Bears pass rush that's been toothless as of late, coming off an NFL-low 20 sacks as a squad in 2022.

Though Ngakoue struggles against the run, he's posted seven straight years with eight sacks or more to start his career.

Related Links

No matter the jersey, Ngakoue -- who played four years with the Jaguars before stints with the Vikings, Ravens, Raiders and Colts last year -- has gotten to the quarterback.

The 27th-ranked free agent on Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101, Ngakoue said earlier in the offseason he was searching for a "stable home," something he hasn't found since his days in Duval.

With a one-year pact, he might not be in the market for a permanent home in Chicago, but he has an opportunity to prove he's still a difference-maker in his age-28 season.

Chicago has restocked its defense with free-agent additions such as Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards and rookie second-rounder Tyrique Stevenson. Ngakoue should slot into the starting lineup immediately, likely opposite with ends DeMarcus Walker or perhaps Trevis Gipson.

The Bears' eventful offseason isn't done just yet, as Ngakoue's headed to Lake Forest, Illinois, to join them in training camp with head coach Matt Eberflus hoping he's found the bona fide havoc wreaker off the edge Chicago's been pining for since the departures of Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn.

Related Content

news

2023 Hall of Fame Game: What We Learned from Browns' win over Jets

Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson ignited a Cleveland comeback, rallying his squad past the Jets, 21-16, in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.

news

Hall of Fame game between Jets-Browns halted temporarily stopped after lights go out

The 2023 Hall of Fame Game entered a second-half delay due to a lighting issue.

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 20-11: Josh Jacobs leads three Raiders; Aaron Donald drops down

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Raiders RB Josh Jacobs from Nos. 20-11?

news

Titans RT Jamarco Jones waived after multiple training camp fights

The Tennessee Titans released offensive lineman Jamarco Jones, who was a potential starter at right tackle, on Thursday after he was ejected from multiple practices this week for fighting.

news

Broncos HC Sean Payton: RB Javonte Williams (ACL) to play in preseason

Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters on Thursday that running back Javonte Williams (ACL recovery) is expected to play in the preseason.

news

Texans WR John Metchie III: I feel '110 percent' following return from cancer

Houston Texans WR John Metchie III told reporters on Thursday that he feels "110 percent" following his return from a leukemia diagnosis.

news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Lions aim to live up to hype; Josh Allen offers new look for Bills' offense

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Kyle Pitts: Desmond Ridder grabbing Falcons 'by the reins' as starting quarterback

Desmond Ridder enters Year 2 with a shot to prove he's the Falcons' franchise signal-caller. Through the early stages of training camp, all the comments regarding the third-round pick emanating from Flowery Branch, Georgia, have been, well, umm, flowery.

news

Bengals RB Joe Mixon: Pay cut a 'sacrifice' to chase Super Bowl title

Bengals running back Joe Mixon took a pay cut last month, keeping him in Cincinnati for at least one more season. Mixon hopes the money saved by the club is put to good use.

news

Jaguars' Doug Pederson wants Travis Etienne to get downhill, push '1,600-1,700 yards as a rusher'

After missing his entire rookie campaign, Jaguars running back Travis Etienne broke out during his second season. Now, entering Year 3, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is looking for Etienne to hit another level.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More