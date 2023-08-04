Bears, pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue agree to terms on one-year, $10.5 million deal

No matter the jersey, Ngakoue -- who played four years with the Jaguars before stints with the Vikings, Ravens, Raiders and Colts last year -- has gotten to the quarterback.

The 27th-ranked free agent on Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101, Ngakoue said earlier in the offseason he was searching for a "stable home," something he hasn't found since his days in Duval.

With a one-year pact, he might not be in the market for a permanent home in Chicago, but he has an opportunity to prove he's still a difference-maker in his age-28 season.

Chicago has restocked its defense with free-agent additions such as Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards and rookie second-rounder Tyrique Stevenson. Ngakoue should slot into the starting lineup immediately, likely opposite with ends DeMarcus Walker or perhaps Trevis Gipson.