Former first-rounder Noah Igbinoghene on fresh start with Cowboys: 'I honestly needed it'

Still as young as some of the 2023 class' rookies, Igbinoghene emerges from South Beach after three seasons of strife.

He played in just 32 games over those three seasons – 16 coming as a rookie – with nary five starts. In that time, he posted 29 tackles and garnered his first and so far only career interception last year. Having struggled mightily in coverage, Igbinoghene was tabbed with a 51.8 overall grade, per PFF, in 2022. His promise has shown itself most against the run and rushing the passer, but there's no denying he fell way short of what he and the Dolphins had hoped he would achieve.

And he makes no excuses.