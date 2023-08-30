Trey Lance 'had a big smile' when he found out he was traded to Cowboys

As Lance sets up in Dallas and under the Prescott learning tree, he's looking to help out the Cowboys in any way he can while leaving an unfortunate first two years behind him.

"It's not how I expected it to go. It's not how I think a lot of people expected it to go," Lance said. "But I believe that everything happens for a reason. I think I'm here for a reason. Regardless of what it is, just want to try to find a way to help the team."

The 49ers now infamously traded a haul of three first-round picks to move up to No. 3 overall and take Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft. It didn't work out for the franchise or the young QB.

The latter's hoping a do-over in Dallas could remedy his career.