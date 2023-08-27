Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sees opportunity for Trey Lance to develop under Dak Prescott 

The Cowboys gave up a fourth-round pick for Lance, who the 49ers selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after trading multiple first-round picks in order to move up for the North Dakota State product.

Lance's tenure in San Francisco was frustrating, to say the least. The 23-year-old earned the starting job ahead of the 2022 season but a fractured ankle in Week 2 quickly ended his highly anticipated campaign. The subsequent rise of Brock Purdy, who led the Niners to the NFC Championship Game as a rookie last year, effectively put Lance in the rearview. The team naming Sam Darnold as the backup to Purdy for 2023 only furthered what appeared to be an imminent exit.

49ers players and coaches had nothing but great things to say about Lance upon his exit, and Jones believes the young QB is "well-advanced" after his time in the Bay Area. Recalling the Cowboys' scouting report of Lance in 2021, Jones is intrigued with a skill set that fits the mold of today's NFL.

"His athletic ability, his arm strength," Jones said. "And frankly, we knew he hadn't played a lot of football relative to -- let's say -- what Dak had played in college. But he's very athletic and he can, in my mind, really do both -- be a threat at running and throwing."

Lance will be due $6.25 million fully guaranteed over the next two seasons with a fifth-year option still available to the Cowboys if the situation presents itself. Should Lance's fresh start be what was needed for the young QB, it makes for an ideal situation for Dallas whether it be through having a quality backup on the roster or a future asset to have in its back pocket.

Either way, Jones is expecting Lance to grow in Dallas by virtue of its star QB.

"[Prescott] is just -- in terms of what a quarterback is about -- that No. 1 is somebody that the team will follow," Jones said. "He's the best I've ever seen or heard about. And just to hang out in that company will be a great asset to [Lance].