Around the NFL

Niners QB Brock Purdy on Trey Lance being traded to Cowboys: 'I'm really happy for him'

Published: Aug 26, 2023 at 09:47 AM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback room has been one of the main topics to follow this offseason.

With Brock Purdy expected to be the starter in Week 1 after recovering from suffering a torn UCL in January and Sam Darnold winning the No. 2 spot in the depth chart earlier this week, San Francisco made a splash on Friday by trading Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys.

The trade news was hours before San Francisco's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers lost 23-12 to the Chargers, ending the preseason with a 1-2 record.

Purdy played in the team's first two drives and finished 5 of 9 on 73 yards, including a five-yard rushing touchdown. When Purdy's night was over, he addressed reporters, saying that he was "thankful" to have Lance as a teammate.

"Yes. Obviously, I love Trey, everything that he's done for this organization and obviously for myself," Purdy said of Lance, via the team transcripts. "I know I've told you guys a bunch of times before, but going in last year and then him just being by my side from the get-go sideline, meetings in the locker room, wherever we are at, man, he's been a real one and helped me come into the league and welcome me with open arms and showed me the ropes to this whole thing. So can't tell you how grateful I am for him and to have him in my life and to be here with him.

"So forever grateful for Trey. Obviously, in terms of the situation, like happy for him that he's able to go into a good situation and we all feel like it's a good fit. But at the end of the day, I can't say how thankful I am to have played and been a teammate with Trey."

Related Links

Darnold completed the game going 6 of 11 for 89 yards and one touchdown. Darnold discussed the QB competition against Lance after the game.

"We were doing everything that we could to earn that job," Darnold said. "I think for me, as a competitor, you're expected to want to win that job. For me, it was just going out there and playing really good football every single day. I knew that at the end of the day if I did that, I could be in a really good spot to earn that job. I wasn't in my head at all. Ever. I wasn't thinking that I have a really good chance to win this. I was just taking it one day at a time, one practice at a time, one game at a time."

Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was selected by the 49ers after San Francisco traded three first-round picks to Miami.

After the preseason game, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Lance expressed interest in a backup role on another team. San Francisco found a spot in Dallas that gives Lance an opportunity to potentially backup QB Dak Prescott.

With Lance getting a fresh start in Dallas, Purdy is "happy" and "excited" for Lance's next chapter in the NFL.

"I was able to go over and just tell him that I love him and like I said, how appreciative of that I am of him," Purdy said of Lance. "Everything that he's done for obviously myself and the team. So told him that I'm really happy for him and excited to see what he does with his opportunity and his career in the NFL. So, excited for him."

Lance will get a chance to return to the Bay Area in Week 5 when the Cowboys take on the 49ers.

Want to follow these storylines and more? NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch live out-of-market preseason games, daily coverage on NFL Network, the best NFL programming on-demand and much more! Plus, NFL RedZone is now part of NFL+ Premium! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Mike Vrabel on Titans QB Malik Willis' performance vs. Patriots: 'Love the way that he competed'

With a quarterback battle for the No. 2 spot, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said he enjoyed Malik Willis' performance against the New England Patriots.
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Friday's tripleheader

Teddy Bridgewater, Adam Thielen and Malik Willis were among the players who nabbed big highlights on Friday night's three-game preseason slate. 
news

QB Bryce Young saves best for last Panthers preseason game

Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, saved the best for last as he guided the Carolina Panthers on a pair of scoring drives and threw his first preseason touchdown pass in Friday's preseason finale against the visiting Detroit Lions.
news

Niners trade QB Trey Lance to Cowboys for fourth-round pick

The Cowboys are in the process of acquiring quarterback Trey Lance in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The 49ers will receive a 2024 fourth-round pick in the deal, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bucs OC Dave Canales believes QB Kyle Trask has 'real starting-level talent'

Buccaneers QB Kyle Trask may've lost the preseason competition to Baker Mayfield, but OC Dave Canales was encouraged the third-year pro's growth throughout training camp in 2023.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Not playing in preseason allowed me to focus on Week 1 

With the regular season approaching, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says not playing in the preseason allowed him to focus on the season opener versus the New York Giants.
news

Mike Tomlin on playing Steelers starters in preseason: 'It's difficult to box without sparring'

After ending the 2023 preseason undefeated, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said the three games helped the team to "sharpen our swords" for the regular season.
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Thursday doubleheader

The third and final week of the 2023 preseason began with wins for the Steelers and Colts on a Thursday night doubleheader. 
news

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson shows improved confidence, poise in preseason finale vs. Eagles

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson showed improved confidence and poise in Thursday preseason finale vs. Eagles, playing the full first half and leading three scoring drives.
news

Browns trading QB Joshua Dobbs, 2024 seventh-round pick to Cardinals for 2024 fifth-rounder

The Cleveland Browns are trading quarterback Joshua Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. Arizona, which will receive a 2024 seventh-round pick in addition to Dobbs, will send a 2024 fifth-round pick to Cleveland.