Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Not playing in preseason allowed me to focus on Week 1 

Published: Aug 25, 2023 at 08:12 AM
The Dallas Cowboys have 16 days before their 2023 season kicks off against the New York Giants, with Saturday's preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders wrapping up offseason work.

Quarterback Dak Prescott said Thursday that not participating in preseason action has helped him get a jumpstart on focusing on the season opener.

"Yeah, for sure," Prescott said, via the team's official website. "Understanding that I wasn't playing in the preseason a week ago allowed me to move forward and watch some of their past games, our history with them. You've gotta prepare. It's game one, you want to start off hot and start off the right way and when you've got the time, you gotta use it."

Prescott hasn't played in a preseason contest since 2019. Coincidently or not, that's the last time the Cowboys won a season opener.

We've seen several veteran starting quarterbacks, including Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Derek Carr, Geno Smith and Tua Tagovailoa, take preseason reps. Aaron Rodgers is expected to see action this weekend. Other clubs have sat their starters. It's all about team and player preference when it comes to preseason action.

Some coaches like Mike Tomlin believe players need "sparring" to prepare for the campaign. Others find ensuring health for when games matter is paramount.

"I feel great about where we are," Prescott said. "Much different than last year. I think we've said it all offseason, spring and in training camp, we're in a much better place right now than we were at this time last year with the installation and the details of everything. It's about making sure we're crossing our T's and dotting our I's in this next week before we go in."

In the end, no one will remember whether Prescott or anyone else played in the preseason or not. They'll only remember the outcome of the regular season.

