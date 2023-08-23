Pro Football Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware to become 23rd member of Cowboys Ring of Honor

Already a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023, DeMarcus Ware is receiving the highest of accolades from the Dallas Cowboys in the same calendar year.
Ware will be enshrined into the Cowboys Ring of Honor during the 2023 season, owner Jerry Jones announced Wednesday.
Ware will become the 20th player and 23rd overall member of Dallas' Ring of Honor, and the first inductee since Gil Brandt in 2018 (he will be the first player enshrined since Darren Woodson in 2015).
No official date was announced for Ware's enshrinement, but it is expected to be on Nov. 30 when the Cowboys host the Seattle Seahawks, according to the team website. Ware and fellow 2023 Hall of Famer Chuck Howley, a 1977 Ring of Honor member, are scheduled to receiver their Hall of Fame rings at halftime of the game.
Through 12 NFL seasons, Ware, who finished his career with the Denver Broncos, earned nine Pro Bowl selections, four All-Pro accolades, membership on the Hall of Fame All-2000s Team, and racked up 138.8 sacks, 657 tackles and 35 forced fumbles. Nine of those seasons were spent in Dallas, where he holds the team record with 117 sacks and on seven occasions produced double-digit sacks in a season – including twice leading the league.
Jones inducted Ware into the Hall this past summer, so it seemed only fitting he would bestow Ware with his latest honor on Wednesday.