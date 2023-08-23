Pro Football Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware to become 23rd member of Cowboys Ring of Honor

Through 12 NFL seasons, Ware, who finished his career with the Denver Broncos, earned nine Pro Bowl selections, four All-Pro accolades, membership on the Hall of Fame All-2000s Team, and racked up 138.8 sacks, 657 tackles and 35 forced fumbles. Nine of those seasons were spent in Dallas, where he holds the team record with 117 sacks and on seven occasions produced double-digit sacks in a season – including twice leading the league.