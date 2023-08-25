Around the NFL

Mike Tomlin on playing Steelers starters in preseason: 'It's difficult to box without sparring'

Published: Aug 25, 2023 at 07:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up a perfect preseason with a 24-0 rout of the Falcons in Atlanta on Thursday night, highlighted by two more touchdown marches by quarterback Kenny Pickett and the first-team offense.

The Steelers' ones ended the preseason with five touchdowns on five total drives over the three games. Thursday, Pickett went 4-of-4 passing for 86 yards, including two gorgeous connections with George Pickens (35 yards) and Diontae Johnson (33 yards) on the opening drive.

Head coach Mike Tomlin was asked if the performance of his starters, even against Falcons backups, validated them playing in every preseason game.

"I don't really need validation," Tomlin said, via the team's official website. "I think it's difficult to box without sparring. Preseason is an opportunity for us to spar and sharpen our swords for the battle."

Related Links

Pickett has lived up to the offseason expectations, showing poise in the pocket, accuracy and ability to function under pressure. He's been more aggressive and the chemistry with his wideouts is top notch. Those attributes aren't what Tomlin pointed to in the second-year quarterback's most significant leap toward the 2023 season.

"I think the growth is associated with being him, not necessarily the surface level things associated with the position, but the leadership things, the communication, bringing people together," Tomlin said. "When you have a higher level of comfort in terms of what it is you're doing, then those things probably happen more. That is significant. It's not play-related, but it is. He is the catalyst for that unit. He controls the pace and the tenor of that unit. I think if he is comfortable, that unit has an opportunity to be comfortable and that is the most significant difference."

As Pickett previously noted, "nothing counts" in the preseason -- and the Steelers went 3-0 last preseason and missed the playoffs. But the performance underscores the potential the Steelers boast entering the 2023 season.

No, they won't score on every drive. However, the offense certainly can be better in Pickett's second season than it was under coordinator Matt Canada last year. There is potential. Whether it's realized is the question every team is aiming to prove.

"You can't get enough of these opportunities in stadium," Tomlin noted. "You work your tail off to simulate it in a practice setting. It is what it is. We'll comb through it in an effort to get better. Then we'll transition our attention to the next component of this process, reducing our roster and getting ready for the opener."

The Steelers open the regular season against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 10.

Want to follow these storylines and more? NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch live out-of-market preseason games, daily coverage on NFL Network, the best NFL programming on-demand and much more! Plus, NFL RedZone is now part of NFL+ Premium! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Bucs OC Dave Canales believes QB Kyle Trask has 'real starting-level talent'

Buccaneers QB Kyle Trask may've lost the preseason competition to Baker Mayfield, but OC Dave Canales was encouraged the third-year pro's growth throughout training camp in 2023.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Not playing in preseason allowed me to focus on Week 1 

With the regular season approaching, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says not playing in the preseason allowed him to focus on the season opener versus the New York Giants.
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Thursday doubleheader

The third and final week of the 2023 preseason began with wins for the Steelers and Colts on a Thursday night doubleheader. 
news

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson shows improved confidence, poise in preseason finale vs. Eagles

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson showed improved confidence and poise in Thursday preseason finale vs. Eagles, playing the full first half and leading three scoring drives.
news

Browns trading QB Joshua Dobbs, 2024 seventh-round pick to Cardinals for 2024 fifth-rounder

The Cleveland Browns are trading quarterback Joshua Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. Arizona, which will receive a 2024 seventh-round pick in addition to Dobbs, will send a 2024 fifth-round pick to Cleveland.
news

Chargers to retire numbers of Hall of Fame teammates WR Charlie Joiner, TE Kellen Winslow

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to retire the numbers of former teammates wide receiver Charlie Joiner and tight end Kellen Winslow at halftime during the team's Week 1 game versus the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 10. 
news

Steve Sidwell, defensive coordinator for Saints' 'Dome Patrol,' dies at 78

Steve Sidwell, who was a defensive coordinator for four teams in a 21-year NFL career, died Wednesday night, the New Orleans Saints announced. He was 78. 
news

Cardinals trade OT Josh Jones to Texans, continue day of deals

The Arizona Cardinals traded offensive tackle Josh Jones and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for a fifth-rounder on Thursday, the team announced.
news

Ravens to induct Terrell Suggs into team's Ring of Honor

The Ravens are inducting linebacker Terrell Suggs into the club's ring of honor on Oct. 22, the team announced on Thursday.
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy expected to miss multiple weeks with hamstring injury; Week 1 status in doubt

Jerry Jeudy suffered a moderate hamstring injury during Thursday's practice and his status for the team's regular-season opener on Sept. 10 is in jeopardy, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.