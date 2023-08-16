Steelers first-round LT Broderick Jones happy to 'sit back' behind Dan Moore Jr.: 'I like to feel things out' 

After Moore took 10 snaps with the starting crew last week against the Bucs, Jones entered with the backups. The rookie played 49 offensive snaps (76.7 percent), more than any other Steelers offensive lineman. Jones played solidly but allowed a sack, a QB hit and had one penalty declined, per PFF.

Under coach Mike Tomlin, the Steelers aren't a team that regularly tosses its rookies into the fire without a bit of seasoning first. We saw it with ﻿Kenny Pickett﻿ last year and are seeing it again with Jones.

Earning playing time is perfectly fine with the 6-foot-5, 311-pound left tackle.

"I'm really not that big on just coming in and, you know, just jumping in with the ones right away," Jones said. "You know, I like to feel things out."

The Steelers drafted Jones as the long-term answer on Pickett's blind side. The rookie has earned muted praise from Tomlin following the rookie's preseason action.

The question moving forward will be at what point are the Steelers comfortable enough to give Jones a shot at the starting gig. Tomlin's history suggests it won't be Week 1, but at some point this season, we could see a changing of the guard at LT.