Myles Jack considered becoming electrician, plumber before signing with Eagles

It's not as if Jack needed the money -- but he couldn't accept a future spent doing nothing.

"I like to work. I couldn't sit at home," Jack said, via Berman. "I've been blessed to make a lot of money. I could retire and sit at the house. ... I want to be innovative. If a Zombie apocalypse came, I want to be able to build something."

Being useful in something other than sports certainly isn't a bad idea. But Jack doesn't need to fill out an application for trade school, at least not now. He has a job to earn with the defending NFC champion Eagles, who signed him Sunday.

Jack's brush with a life without football reminded him of a harsh reality.

"Time waits for nobody," Jack said.