Around the NFL

Myles Jack considered becoming electrician, plumber before signing with Eagles

Published: Aug 09, 2023 at 05:46 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

There comes a time in most individuals' lives in which they're forced to consider a secondary plan for the future.

This happens quite often in professional sports, where the average career doesn't last very long. Linebacker Myles Jack recently reached this point in his career when the Steelers released him in March after one season spent in Pittsburgh.

Jack didn't garner attention from prospective NFL teams as quickly as he expected, spending the offseason in the unenviable group of unemployed veterans and forcing him to consider a reality in which he'd no longer play football professionally. Instead of weighing a step into broadcasting or coaching -- paths common for former NFLers -- Jack took a hard left toward trade school, mulling on becoming an electrician or plumber, per The Athletic's Zack Berman.

Related Links

It's not as if Jack needed the money -- but he couldn't accept a future spent doing nothing.

"I like to work. I couldn't sit at home," Jack said, via Berman. "I've been blessed to make a lot of money. I could retire and sit at the house. ... I want to be innovative. If a Zombie apocalypse came, I want to be able to build something."

Being useful in something other than sports certainly isn't a bad idea. But Jack doesn't need to fill out an application for trade school, at least not now. He has a job to earn with the defending NFC champion Eagles, who signed him Sunday.

Jack's brush with a life without football reminded him of a harsh reality.

"Time waits for nobody," Jack said.

It could be his new source of motivation in Philadelphia.

Related Content

news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers' advice to Panthers QB Bryce Young: 'Be gentle with yourself. It's a long journey'

Wednesday's joint practice between the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers brought together Aaron Rodgers and Bryce Young -- the league's elder statesman at quarterback and this year's No. 1 overall pick.
news

Free-agent RB Kareem Hunt leaves Indianapolis without deal

Although an offer was made by the Indianapolis Colts to free-agent RB Kareem Hunt, the two sides were unable to reach an agreement, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.
news

Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons embracing move to safety: 'I feel a little more free'

The Arizona Cardinals selected Isaiah Simmons, an incredible athlete without a traditional fit, because of what might be possible. After three seasons, though, Simmons is changing positions under Jonathan Gannon, moving from linebacker to safety.
news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield to start first preseason game; Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill eyes 2,000-yard mark

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Commanders' Ron Rivera: 'I put my foot in my mouth' with Eric Bieniemy comments

Commanders coach Ron Rivera offered a mea culpa Wednesday following Tuesday's comments regarding the transition to new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's approach.
news

Packers RB AJ Dillon looking to be more punishing against defenses in 2023

Packers RB AJ Dillon is gearing up to have make it hard on opposing defenses as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. 
news

Vikings owner Mark Wilf: 'Real focus is 100 percent on 2023,' not Kirk Cousins' expiring contract

Vikings owner Mark Wilf is abstaining from making declarative statements regarding Kirk Cousins﻿' future. He said that ownership would allow GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O'Connell to make that decision at a later date.
news

Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins rave about rookie RB De'Von Achane: 'Man, he's going to be good'

With the pads coming on during the Dolphins' joint practices against the Falcons ahead of Friday night's preseason tussle, rookie RB De'Von Achane is once again flashing dynamic potential.
news

Commanders' Chase Young: 'I'm feeling explosive again' entering pivotal 2023 season 

Washington Commanders edge rusher Chase Young has shed the brace off his surgically repaired knee nearly 21 months after tearing his ACL and is finally ready to get his career back on track. 
news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 1 recap: Jets take off amid highest of expectations 

All eyes are on Aaron Rodgers and a Jets team with high hopes in the season premiere of HBO's "Hard Knocks." 
Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More