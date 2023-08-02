Eagles' Haason Reddick has nothing to 'prove to anybody' after career year, hints at being underpaid

Now comes the awkward part. Reddick signed his three-year, $45 million contract with the Eagles not that long ago, in March 2022. But since then, there have been a flurry of deals at his position, including extensions for the Steelers' Alex Highsmith, the Seahawks' Uchenna Nwosu and others.

All of a sudden, Reddick is now tied (with Nwosu) for the 15th-highest salary by average per year ($15 million), according to Over The Cap. He has two years remaining on his original deal. The league's top-paid edge rusher, the Steelers' T.J. Watt, makes nearly double that.

So does Reddick feel he's now underpaid?

"I mean," Reddick said with a laugh, "I ain't gonna sit here and ... like I said, y'all see it, y'all know what's going on. I'm just worried about being the best version of myself. And I'll let everything else sort itself out, truly."

Reddick was sidelined earlier at Eagles camp with a groin injury before returning to action this week on a limited basis, although he denied he was actually even truly hurt.

"We don't want a lingering injury -- it's not even an injury," he said. "But we don't want a lingering pain, something that's going to go on during the season. So we're just working on it day by day, we've been making great progress."

But Eagles fans shouldn't fear a protracted holdout springing up out of nowhere, perhaps like the one going on in Indianapolis right now. Reddick said he wanted to be remembered as a "legend" and pledged to maintain the work ethic that helped him reach this plateau in the first place.