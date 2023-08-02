Around the NFL

Eagles' Haason Reddick has nothing to 'prove to anybody' after career year, hints at being underpaid

Published: Aug 02, 2023 at 10:58 AM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Haason Reddick will enjoy something a bit unfamiliar this season: continuity. He'll be playing for the same team for consecutive seasons for the first time in three years. After Reddick's 16-sack season in 2022 -- 19.5, if you count playoffs, too -- there was no way the Philadelphia Eagles weren't bringing Reddick back.

Over his past three regular seasons, Reddick has compiled 39.5 sacks, 13 forced fumbles and four recoveries for the Cardinals, Panthers and Eagles. He said Tuesday that he's done hyping his production. It's time everyone else sits up and takes notice.

"At this point, I'm done talking like I have anything to prove to anybody," he said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. "I've put enough work out there, I've put enough film out there, enough tape out there -- that my play now speaks for itself. People can make their opinions off of that. I don't have to second-guess myself."

Reddick, 28, then doubled down on his original sentiment.

"I don't feel like I have to show anybody anything," he said. "I've done that all. I'm at a point now where I'm done talking like I have anything to prove. I'm done talking like I have anything to prove to anybody."

Related Links

Now comes the awkward part. Reddick signed his three-year, $45 million contract with the Eagles not that long ago, in March 2022. But since then, there have been a flurry of deals at his position, including extensions for the Steelers' Alex Highsmith, the Seahawks' Uchenna Nwosu and others.

All of a sudden, Reddick is now tied (with Nwosu) for the 15th-highest salary by average per year ($15 million), according to Over The Cap. He has two years remaining on his original deal. The league's top-paid edge rusher, the Steelers' T.J. Watt, makes nearly double that.

So does Reddick feel he's now underpaid?

"I mean," Reddick said with a laugh, "I ain't gonna sit here and ... like I said, y'all see it, y'all know what's going on. I'm just worried about being the best version of myself. And I'll let everything else sort itself out, truly."

Reddick was sidelined earlier at Eagles camp with a groin injury before returning to action this week on a limited basis, although he denied he was actually even truly hurt.

"We don't want a lingering injury -- it's not even an injury," he said. "But we don't want a lingering pain, something that's going to go on during the season. So we're just working on it day by day, we've been making great progress."

But Eagles fans shouldn't fear a protracted holdout springing up out of nowhere, perhaps like the one going on in Indianapolis right now. Reddick said he wanted to be remembered as a "legend" and pledged to maintain the work ethic that helped him reach this plateau in the first place.

"I'm going to keep coming out, keep working, man," Reddick said. "Those types of [contractual] things have a way of sorting themselves out. So I'm just going to continue to come out, work, prepare myself. Continue to be a better version of Haason Reddick, continue to be a great teammate, go out here, work hard for the guys -- and let those things sort themselves out as they should."

Related Content

news

Battling for starting gig, Jets OT Mekhi Becton treating Hall of Fame Game like 'regular game'

Most first-round picks don't participate in the Hall of Fame Game, but New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton will be on the field plenty Thursday night as preseason action kicks off against the Cleveland Browns.

news

Browns' Stefanski: 'We're all curious' how kickoff rule will play out in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game

The NFL approved a new kickoff rule this offseason that was met with ire by many coaches. We'll get our first look at how it's handled Thursday when the preseason officially kicks off with the Hall of Fame Game.

news

Buccaneers OC Dave Canales: QB competition between Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask has 'absolutely' tightened

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' nondescript quarterback battle between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask rages on. Asked Tuesday if the battle for the QB1 job has tightened in recent days, offensive coordinator Dave Canales responded: "Oh, absolutely."

news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss Las Vegas incident from February 2022

Saints running back Alvin Kamara is in New York to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday to discuss an incident that occurred in February 2022 in Las Vegas, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp leaves practice with hamstring injury; HC Sean McVay has no update on status

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp left practice Tuesday with a hamstring injury. Kupp appeared to pull up during a route, according to head coach Sean McVay, who did not provide specifics on the injury.

news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on whether Mac Jones is QB1: 'Everybody is out here competing'

Asked specifically if there was an open competition between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe for QB1, Bill Belichick said every player on the team is competing.

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas 'fine-tuning everything' as he moves closer to 100 percent 'every day'

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is participating in training camp practices with confidence after passing his physical, and moving toward being 100 percent every day as he looks to return to All-Pro form after a season-ending foot injury.

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 40-31: Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey return to ranking

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey from Nos. 40-31?

news

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels on Josh Jacobs holdout: 'We're going to look forward to getting him back and integrated into the group'

With the preseason's first game set to kick off Thursday, running back Josh Jacobs and the Raiders remain in a Las Vegas standoff, with McDaniels seemingly waiting with welcoming arms wide open whenever his bell cow back returns.

news

Broncos HC Sean Payton attempts to find silver lining in losses of Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler at wide receiver

Sean Payton and the Broncos are dealing with the losses of two wide receivers in one day after Tim Patrick was lost for the season and KJ Hamler was waived/injured on Monday.

news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers explains decision to take pay cut: 'It was the right thing to do'

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke on his significant pay cut on Tuesday, telling reporters that "it was the right thing to do" and a win-win situation for all involved.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More