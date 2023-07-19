Alex Highsmith, Steelers agree to terms on four-year, $68 million extension

"This means everything," Highsmith said moments after signing his new contract, via the team's website. "I know I am a Pittsburgh Steeler through and through, and just to be a part of this amazing organization for four more years means the world to me, to my wife, to my whole family. This is where I want to be. This is where I want to play ball. I am unbelievably grateful. I am super thankful to be here and can't wait to get to work. I am excited.