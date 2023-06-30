Around the NFL

Will Steelers be NFL's top defense with healthy T.J. Watt?

Published: Jun 30, 2023 at 09:31 AM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes collected his second career Associated Press Most Valuable Player last season, distancing himself from a field that included Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and Bills signal-caller Josh Allen.

A case can be made, however, that no player was more valuable to his team than Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt.

Pittsburgh allowed the fewest total yards per game (272.9) in the NFL from Weeks 10-18 after Watt's return from a torn pectoral and knee injury -- more than 100 yards less than the Steelers allowed without him, according to NFL Research. Does a healthy Watt make the Steelers one of the league's best defenses? A look inside the numbers provided by NFL Research provides an emphatic yes.

Related Links

In 2022, the Steelers rallied down the stretch for a 9-8 record, keeping their playoff hopes alive until Week 18.

There were myriad reasons for Pittsburgh's emergence, but the presence of Watt was clearly paramount.

Without Watt in 2022, Pittsburgh was a dismal 1-6. With Watt in 2022, Pittsburgh was a sterling 8-2.

The Watt-led Steelers allowed just 16.9 points per game and 288.8 total yards, posting 32 sacks and 18 takeaways in 10 games. The Watt-less Steelers allowed 25.3 points a game, 389.9 yards and tallied just eight sacks and five takeaways in seven contests.

Only linebacker Patrick Queen of the rival Ravens and Watt (5.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, 12 QB hits, two interceptions and a forced fumble) had five-plus sacks, multiple picks and a forced fumble in 2022. And Watt did it in only 10 weeks of playing time.

Watt's showing a season ago was just a sample size of what he's been doing during a six-year career that's seen him make five Pro Bowls, three All-Pro squads and garner 2021 Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year.

Quite simply, Watt is off to one of the greatest starts for a pass rusher in NFL history.

Since 2017 when Watt debuted as a rookie first-rounder, he's led the NFL in sacks (77.5), including a record-tying 22.5 in 2021, QB hits (162) and forced fumbles (23), per NFL Research. Watt's averaging 0.89 sacks per game in his career -- the most in league history (minimum 50 games). Those 77.5 sacks not only have Watt on a Hall of Fame trajectory, but with a shot at becoming just the third player in league chronicle to notch 100 career sacks before his 30th birthday. Watt doesn't hit the big 3-oh until Oct. 11, 2024, and by then, he might well reach the rarified air previously gained only by Hall of Famer Reggie White and Jared Allen.

It's unsurprising that the Steelers are indeed better with Watt in the lineup, but just how big an impact he makes is eye-popping. What a difference a Watt makes, indeed.

Related Content

news

Rachaad White thinks Buccaneers have 'great shot' in NFC South, wants to 'eclipse' 1,000 rushing yards

Rachaad White is heading into his second year with the Buccaneers as the likely lead back. The greater spotlight has fostered greater expectations, and White himself is setting aim at ending a Tampa Bay drought on the ground.

news

Chris Stapleton's Super Bowl LVII rendition of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' available

Chris Stapleton's rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner (Live from Super Bowl LVII)" is out today via EQ.

news

Saints TE Juwan Johnson sees Drew Brees resemblance in new QB Derek Carr

After spending time with his new quarterback, Saints TE Juwan Johnson says he is seeing similarities between Drew Brees and Derek Carr.

news

Browns RB Nick Chubb doesn't think his production will be 'hindered' by Deshaun Watson

The Browns offense is likely to undergo some changes with Deshaun Watson at quarterback for a full season, but standout running back Nick Chubb isn't worried about his production waning.

news

Chiefs duo of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce bests Warriors Steph Curry, Klay Thompson to win The Match VIII

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes defeated the Golden State Warriors' sharpshooting twosome of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, 3 & 2, in the eighth edition of "The Match" charity golf event, which emanated from the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas on Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, June 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Patriots, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley agree to two-year, $18.75M extension

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Patriots inked linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley to a 2-year extension worth a max of $18.75 million.

news

NFL suspends four players for violating league's gambling policy

The NFL on Thursday announced four players have been suspended for violating the league's gambling policy.

news

J.J. Watt joins CBS Sports as NFL studio analyst

J.J. Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, will join CBS Sports as a football analyst and will start in Week 1 of the 2023 season.

news

Panthers RB Miles Sanders: 'Almost every running back is underpaid right now'

Carolina Panthers RB Miles Sanders, who signed the biggest multi-year contract among RBs this offseason, speaks on the current market for his position.

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce fine being 'underpaid' in Kansas City: 'I love winning'

Travis Kelce is one of the NFL's top pass-catching threats, but his contract doesn't exactly reflect that standing.  Still, the Chiefs TE told Vanity Fair that he loves the situation he's in in Kansas City.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More