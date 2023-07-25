Seahawks signing LB Uchenna Nwosu to three-year extension worth up to $59 million

After spending his first four years with the Chargers, accumulating 15 sacks, 132 tackles, eight passes defensed and three forced fumbles in 25 starts for Los Angeles, Nwosu elected for a change of scenery with the Seahawks last offseason.

He rewarded Seattle's faith in him with the best campaign of his career. Nwosu set career highs across the board in 2022, totaling 66 tackles, 9.5 sacks and three forced fumbles while starting every game during the club's surprising postseason run.