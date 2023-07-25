Around the NFL

Seahawks signing LB Uchenna Nwosu to three-year extension worth up to $59 million

Published: Jul 24, 2023 at 08:43 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The Seahawks are lengthening the stay of one of their best defenders.

Seattle and linebacker Uchenna Nwosu have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $59 million, which includes $32 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per Nwosu's agents.

After spending his first four years with the Chargers, accumulating 15 sacks, 132 tackles, eight passes defensed and three forced fumbles in 25 starts for Los Angeles, Nwosu elected for a change of scenery with the Seahawks last offseason.

He rewarded Seattle's faith in him with the best campaign of his career. Nwosu set career highs across the board in 2022, totaling 66 tackles, 9.5 sacks and three forced fumbles while starting every game during the club's surprising postseason run.

Now with some added security as training camp gets underway, Nwosu forms an imposing LB corps alongside Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks and Boye Mafe.

