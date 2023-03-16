Steelers release veteran LB Myles Jack after one season

The Steelers have already found Jack's replacements in former Commanders linebacker Cole Holcomb, who agreed to a three-year deal with the team on Wednesday, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, and former Dolphins and Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts, who is headed to Pittsburgh on a two-year deal, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

Jack, meanwhile, heads to free agency for a second straight year. The Steelers signed Jack to a two-year deal in 2022, but he didn't play well consistently enough to keep them from searching for better options at the position. With Devin Bush and Robert Spillane also headed to free agency, the Steelers decided to turn over their linebacking soil with the hopes their new additions will be better fits.