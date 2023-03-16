Steelers release veteran LB Myles Jack after one season

The Steelers are swapping in a fresh set of linebacking additions in 2023, meaning someone has to go.
That someone is Myles Jack. Pittsburgh released the veteran linebacker after just one season with the Steelers, the team announced on Thursday.
The Steelers have already found Jack's replacements in former Commanders linebacker Cole Holcomb, who agreed to a three-year deal with the team on Wednesday, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, and former Dolphins and Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts, who is headed to Pittsburgh on a two-year deal, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.
Jack, meanwhile, heads to free agency for a second straight year. The Steelers signed Jack to a two-year deal in 2022, but he didn't play well consistently enough to keep them from searching for better options at the position. With Devin Bush and Robert Spillane also headed to free agency, the Steelers decided to turn over their linebacking soil with the hopes their new additions will be better fits.
Jack's release from Jacksonville came on the same week a year ago, but he was off the market in less than a week, thanks to the Steelers' quick action. This time around, it might take a little more time, even if Jack played slightly better in 2022 than he did in his final season with the Jags.