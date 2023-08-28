Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo on Trey Lance's trade to Cowboys: 'He's got a bright future in this league'

Garoppolo was drafted in the 2014 NFL Draft's second round while Brady was entrenched in New England, and Garoppolo watched as the 49ers pulled off a shocking trade up in the 2021 NFL draft to take Lance with the No. 3 overall pick -- a little more than a year after Garoppolo had the Niners up 10 points in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV.

So, while the Lance trade might be good for him, it could be a bit strange for Prescott, the Cowboys' starter. And while there's no talk of Lance stealing Prescott's job suddenly, next year is a long way off -- and a lot can happen between now and then. That's the nature of the NFL, and especially at quarterback. There's always someone coming for your job and sometimes you're asked to mentor that person coming for your job.

Still, Garoppolo isn't shedding tears for Prescott because he knows what competition has done for his game in the past.

"There's always a younger guy trying to come in, and obviously the coaches want younger, cheaper players to do something that they think is better than you," Garoppolo said. "But that's what makes this league so great, man. It pushes you.