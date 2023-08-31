2023 NFL season: One potential first-time Pro Bowler from each NFC team

Admittedly, this feels like throwing a dart blindfolded with the Rams a young, rebuilding team. But suppose they overperform, becoming a pesky opponent that burrows its way into the playoff picture. Akers is likely to play a key role in such a swift turnaround. After a tumultuous start to the 2022 season, which included a bevy of trade rumors, Akers caught stride down the stretch. The back generated three consecutive 100-plus-yard games to close the season with 786 rushing yards and seven TDs on 188 carries. It's easy to imagine an exponentially better season without all the drama. The Rams like Kyren Williams' upside, but we've often seen Sean McVay teams ride one back. On an offense that needs playmakers outside of Cooper Kupp, Akers should get plenty of chances to pick up where he left off last season.