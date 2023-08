Broncos acquire kicker Wil Lutz from Saints in trade

The Broncos have cycled through a few kickers this camp. Following the Lutz trade, the Broncos are releasing Brett Maher, who also previously kicked for Payton in New Orleans. Maher had missed two of his six field-goal attempts in the preseason this year, missing a 47-yarder and having a 52-yard try blocked. Elliot Fry, who was also in the Denver kicking battle, missed one of his two preseason FG tries.

Lutz was a perfect 4 of 4 on field-goal attempts this preseason, but he was embroiled in a battle with rookie kicker Blake Grupe, who made five of his six tries. Grupe's only miss was a 60-yard attempt.

Although Lutz missed a career-high eight FG tries last season (23 of 31), he hit a career-best 60-yard field goal to tie the game late against the Vikings and was a perfect 30-for-30 on extra-point attempts.