Broncos acquire kicker Wil Lutz from Saints in trade

The Broncos have cycled through a few kickers this camp. Following the Lutz trade, the Broncos are releasing Brett Maher﻿, who also previously kicked for Payton in New Orleans. Maher had missed two of his six field-goal attempts in the preseason this year, missing a 47-yarder and having a 52-yard try blocked. Elliot Fry, who was also in the Denver kicking battle, missed one of his two preseason FG tries.

Lutz was a perfect 4 of 4 on field-goal attempts this preseason, but he was embroiled in a battle with rookie kicker Blake Grupe, who made five of his six tries. Grupe's only miss was a 60-yard attempt.

Although Lutz missed a career-high eight FG tries last season (23 of 31), he hit a career-best 60-yard field goal to tie the game late against the Vikings and was a perfect 30-for-30 on extra-point attempts.