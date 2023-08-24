Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy suffers hamstring injury at practice, to undergo MRI

The Denver Broncos' wide receiver room might have taken another hit.
Jerry Jeudy suffered a hamstring injury during Thursday's practice and will undergo an MRI, coach Sean Payton told reporters.
Jeudy pulled up during an end-around run, grabbing what appeared to be his hamstring, per multiple reporters on the scene. According to NFL Network's James Palmer, Jeudy looked visibly upset as he was helped to the cart to exit the field. The wideout also needed help getting off the cart to enter the facility.
A serious injury would be a brutal blow for Jeudy.
The former first-round pick, who hasn't burst out in his first three seasons in Denver, is projected to have a significant role in Sean Payton's offense.
Last season, he generated career highs with 67 catches, 972 yards and six touchdowns -- not exactly the output the club had in mind in 2020 when it selected him over CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson. But there were signs of life, as Jeudy earned 91.6 receiving YPG over the last five weeks of 2022, fourth in the NFL during that span.
With Payton now at the helm, the hope was Jeudy would finally break out. Now, that future could be on hold, depending on the severity of the issue. The 24-year-old has missed nine games in the past two seasons due to injury.
Thursday's injury is the latest to hit the Broncos' receiver room during training camp. Tim Patrick tore his Achilles tendon. KJ Hamler was waived after being diagnosed with a mild heart disorder (he could be brought back). If Jeudy's injury forces him to miss multiple games, it would thrust second-round rookie Marvin Mims Jr. into an even more significant role than he's earned in camp opposite Courtland Sutton.