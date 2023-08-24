Around the NFL

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy suffers hamstring injury at practice, to undergo MRI

Published: Aug 24, 2023 at 01:39 PM Updated: Aug 24, 2023 at 02:13 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Denver Broncos' wide receiver room might have taken another hit.

Jerry Jeudy suffered a hamstring injury during Thursday's practice and will undergo an MRI, coach Sean Payton told reporters.

Jeudy pulled up during an end-around run, grabbing what appeared to be his hamstring, per multiple reporters on the scene. According to NFL Network's James Palmer, Jeudy looked visibly upset as he was helped to the cart to exit the field. The wideout also needed help getting off the cart to enter the facility.

A serious injury would be a brutal blow for Jeudy.

Related Links

The former first-round pick, who hasn't burst out in his first three seasons in Denver, is projected to have a significant role in Sean Payton's offense.

Last season, he generated career highs with 67 catches, 972 yards and six touchdowns -- not exactly the output the club had in mind in 2020 when it selected him over CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson﻿. But there were signs of life, as Jeudy earned 91.6 receiving YPG over the last five weeks of 2022, fourth in the NFL during that span.

With Payton now at the helm, the hope was Jeudy would finally break out. Now, that future could be on hold, depending on the severity of the issue. The 24-year-old has missed nine games in the past two seasons due to injury.

Thursday's injury is the latest to hit the Broncos' receiver room during training camp. Tim Patrick tore his Achilles tendon. KJ Hamler was waived after being diagnosed with a mild heart disorder (he could be brought back). If Jeudy's injury forces him to miss multiple games, it would thrust second-round rookie Marvin Mims Jr. into an even more significant role than he's earned in camp opposite Courtland Sutton﻿.

Related Content

news

Ravens to induct Terrell Suggs into team's Ring of Honor

The Ravens are inducting linebacker Terrell Suggs into the club's ring of honor on Oct. 22, the team announced on Thursday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Cardinals trading Isaiah Simmons to Giants for 2024 seventh-round draft pick

Isaiah Simmons' time in the desert is over. The Cardinals traded Simmons to the New York Giants for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick.
news

Seahawks rookie WR Jake Bobo making strong case for roster spot after going undrafted

Seahawks social media wants #MoreBobo. Jake Bobo, an undrafted wide receiver out of UCLA, has gone from training camp fodder to the toast of the Northwest.
news

Ezekiel Elliott 'a good fit' with Patriots, hopes to complement Rhamondre Stevenson in backfield

By all accounts, ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿ has fit right into the Patriots' culture in his short time with the club. The veteran RB spoke Wednesday about his changing play style and role in New England's offense.
news

Deshaun Watson looking to prove top-10 status again in second season with Browns

﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ is no longer named among the elite, best of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. If lucky, he squeaks in just outside the top 10 on such offseason lists. Watson accepts he has a lot to prove to return to that level.
news

Dolphins interested in RB trade market up to certain price; calls to Raiders on Josh Jacobs didn't go far

The Dolphins continue to check under every rock for potentially available elite-level running backs. Miami made an exploratory call on Josh Jacobs, but talks didn't go far, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Thursday.
news

Commanders' Ron Rivera on Sam Howell solidifying QB spot: 'There's not that question mark still'

Finding stability at signal-caller has been an unanswered quandary for Commanders head coach Ron Rivera. He believes he's finally found the answer in Sam Howell, however.
news

Niners HC Kyle Shanahan on Trey Lance's QB3 demotion: Doesn't mean 'he can't be with us or someone else in the future'

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday night that it was his call to give Trey Lance the day off after news of the quarterback's demotion, while adding he doesn't believe this is necessarily the end of the road for Lance in San Francisco -- or elsewhere. 
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware to become 23rd member of Cowboys Ring of Honor

Linebacker DeMarcus Ware will be enshrined into the Cowboys Ring of Honor during the 2023 season, owner Jerry Jones announced Wednesday. 
news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins on return to training camp: 'It's all good now, I'm out here'

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins on Wednesday spoke to reporters for the first time after recently coming off the PUP list, saying he feels "amazing" physically and that his road to get to this point is in the rearview.