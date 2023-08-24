Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy suffers hamstring injury at practice, to undergo MRI

The former first-round pick, who hasn't burst out in his first three seasons in Denver, is projected to have a significant role in Sean Payton's offense.

Last season, he generated career highs with 67 catches, 972 yards and six touchdowns -- not exactly the output the club had in mind in 2020 when it selected him over CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson﻿. But there were signs of life, as Jeudy earned 91.6 receiving YPG over the last five weeks of 2022, fourth in the NFL during that span.

With Payton now at the helm, the hope was Jeudy would finally break out. Now, that future could be on hold, depending on the severity of the issue. The 24-year-old has missed nine games in the past two seasons due to injury.