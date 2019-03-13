Saints agree to five-year deal with kicker Wil Lutz

Lutz hit 28 of 30 field goal attempts in 2018, with a long of 54 yards, and nailed 52 of 53 extra point tries. Lutz has improved his field goal accuracy in each of his three seasons in New Orleans (82.4 as a rookie in 2016, 86.1 in 2017, 93.3 in 2018). His career 87.0 field goal conversion rate is the highest in team history.