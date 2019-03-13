Around the NFL

Saints agree to five-year deal with kicker Wil Lutz

Published: Mar 13, 2019
The New Orleans Saints will keep kicker Wil Lutz for the long haul.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Saints agreed to a five-year contract with Lutz, per a source informed of the deal.

The team later confirmed the pact.

The 24-year-old was a restricted free agent and was never a threat to leave New Orleans. The Saints made sure he'll be around for years to come.

Lutz hit 28 of 30 field goal attempts in 2018, with a long of 54 yards, and nailed 52 of 53 extra point tries. Lutz has improved his field goal accuracy in each of his three seasons in New Orleans (82.4 as a rookie in 2016, 86.1 in 2017, 93.3 in 2018). His career 87.0 field goal conversion rate is the highest in team history.

The Saints don't have to worry about their kicker situation for the next handful of years.

