2023 NFL season: One potential first-time Pro Bowler from each AFC team

Can we get this man to the Pro Bowl already? For years, the do-it-all dual threat has been buried behind "more traditional" backs. Ekeler represents the modern NFL, where running backs are asked to be more than just ball-carriers. And he thrives. Ekeler has led the NFL in scrimmage TDs in the last two seasons with 20 in 2021 (tied with Jonathan Taylor) and 18 in 2022. He can become the first player in the Super Bowl era to pace the NFL in this category for three straight seasons. The only other players to do so in pro football history are Hall of Famers Don Hutson (twice) and Lance Alworth (AFL). Furthermore, since 2021, Ekeler has a league-high 25 rush TDs and leads all running backs with 13 receiving TDs.