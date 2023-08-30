NFL practice squad tracker: Team-by-team roster signings ahead of 2023 season

After the final roster cutdown to 53 comes a chance for all 32 NFL teams to add or re-sign promising or intriguing players via their practice squads. NFL.com is tracking and updating in real time every team's practice squad below. Click on division names to see each team's practice squad players in that division.
Rams to sign veteran kicker Brett Maher
The Los Angeles Rams are finalizing contract details with veteran kicker Brett Maher, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.
Patriots signing Bailey Zappe, Malik Cunningham to practice squad after QBs clear waivers
The Patriots are signing Bailey Zappe and rookie QB/WR Malik Cunningham to their practice squad after the young signal-callers cleared waivers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.
Vikings signing ex-Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin to active roster
The Vikings have added more competition for the RB2 role. Minnesota is signing running back Myles Gaskin to the active roster, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
Patriots teammates express confidence in QB Mac Jones after 'surprising' Bailey Zappe cut
The Patriots' initial 53-man roster included a single quarterback, Mac Jones, with Bailey Zappe, Malik Cunningham and Trace McSorley all being cut. It's an odd situation, but the Patriots having one QB on the roster isn't a big deal -- right now.
Saints WR Michael Thomas details body rejecting hardware from ankle, toe surgeries
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is fully healthy heading into the 2023 season after three years dealing with injuries, a process he says was drawn out when his body rejected hardware from his toe and ankle surgeries.
'Hard Knocks' Episode 4 recap: 'Don't poke' New York Jets' new QB1
Don't poke the bear -- especially when the bear is a four-time NFL MVP. Brendan Walker breaks down Episode 4 of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets," which includes an amusing moment with Aaron Rodgers.
Dolphins DL Christian Wilkins' focus on 'being the best teammate I can be' after extension talks fall through
Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins isn't getting an extension ahead of the 2023 season, but that's not dissuading him from doing whatever he can to be the best for his squad in the year ahead.
Trey Lance 'had a big smile' when he found out he was traded to Cowboys
Quarterback Trey Lance is excited about his new home after being traded from the San Francisco 49ers to the Dallas Cowboys last week. "When I heard 'Cowboys,' I had a big smile on my face," Lance said.
'We'll see' says Bengals HC Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow practicing next week
Just when Bengals QB Joe Burrow will return to the practice field from a calf strain remains a mystery.