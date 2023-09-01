2023 fantasy season bold predictions: Lamar Jackson ranks as league's top scorer again

JOEL SMYTH: Garrett Wilson will finish as the overall WR1. The 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year averaged nearly 18 fantasy points per game with Jets quarterbacks not named Zach Wilson. He now has an MVP quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, who will no doubt make the receiver's massive target share more fruitful. Rodgers has what should be his ideal offense in place in New York, with an offensive coordinator and receivers he has worked with before; think about Wilson as the younger-model replacement for Davante Adams. Don't be surprised once Rodgers is back to his old antics of changing the play at the 1-yard line to throw to his new No. 1 target.