NFL Kickoff Game information: 2023 matchup, history, records, FAQ

Following a busy offseason in which a seven-time Super Bowl champion retired, a four-time MVP was traded and three superstar quarterbacks joined the $50 million club, the 2023 NFL season is finally on the horizon. Will Aaron Rodgers lead the Jets to their first playoff appearance since 2010? How will the Jordan Love era begin in Green Bay? Have the stars aligned for Mike McCarthy's Cowboys? Can the Kansas City Chiefs become the first franchise to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the 2003-04 Patriots?