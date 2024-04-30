Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, his Super Bowl rings get involved on WWE 'Monday Night Raw'

Mahomes was seen entering the T-Mobile Center with Paul and members of the Judgement Day, one of the WWE's hottest factions, which includes world heavyweight champion Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh.

Paul gave a shoutout to Mahomes later in the night. Shortly thereafter, Paul, though not a member of the Judgement Day, was teaming up with Balor and McDonagh to beat down Uso. Paul left the ring and found his new buddy Mahomes, who slipped his three Super Bowl rings (can't imagine they were the authentic versions) to Paul.

For the first time ever, though, Mahomes' rings were linked to a loss, as Paul's punch missed the intended Uso and lambasted McDonagh instead.