 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Chiefs OL Trey Smith shares his account of Super Bowl LVIII parade shooting

Published: Feb 15, 2024 at 12:28 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The shooting at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII parade at the historic Union Station in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday left one person killed and 22 others injured from gunshot wounds, police say.

Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith shared his harrowing account of the shooting during an appearance on Good Morning America on Thursday.

"I just remember the security guards just ushering us through the doors quickly, saying, 'Come on, hurry up, hurry up, hurry up.' They said, 'This is not a joke. It's a life and death situation,' " Smith said.

Smith told GMA that he and Chiefs long snapper James Winchester sheltered in a closet, and Smith credited Winchester for helping keep people calm amid the chaotic scene.

Smith said there were potentially 20-plus people hiding in the closet in the aftermath of the shooting, including a child he sought to comfort.

"Right before I run in there, there's a little kid in front of me so I just grabbed him and yanked him up and said, 'You're hopping in here with me, buddy,' " Smith said.

Smith added: "This little boy was with his father. He was a little hysterical. He just panicked. He was scared. He doesn't know what's going on. I had the WWE belt the entire parade and I was thinking, what can I do to help him out? I just handed him the belt and said, 'Hey buddy, you're the champion. No one is gonna hurt you. No one's gonna hurt you, man. We got your back.' We just started talking about wrestling: 'Who's your favorite wrestler? What's your favorite wrestling match?' Little things like that to take his mind off it. He was looking out the window. He was seeing people reacting, trying to get out of the situation. I'm like, 'Here you go, buddy, this is yours,. No one is gonna hurt you. You're here with us. You're going to be A-OK. You're going to be all right.' "

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves told reporters on Thursday that the shooting remains an active investigation and police have recovered multiple firearms from the scene. Three people have been detained, two of which are juveniles, and are under investigation, per Graves, who added that the shooting appeared to be the result of "a dispute between several people."

The Chiefs confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that all players, coaches and staff are safe and accounted for. Multiple Chiefs players, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, as well as President Joe Biden and teams around the NFL, offered statements of support and prayer on social media throughout Wednesday evening.

"I'm pretty angry. Due to senseless violence, someone lost their life today," Smith said on Thursday. "You have children that are injured, you have children that are traumatized. I'm hurting for, one, the families of the people who got impacted, [and two,] the city of Kansas City."

Smith added: "Our hearts go out to you guys. We will continue to pray for you. At the end of the day, Kansas City is a great city. We're going to stand up together and we're going to be strong."

Related Content

news

New Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer 'not trying to reinvent the wheel' in Dallas: 'They've been pretty good'

Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer happy to be back coaching and happy to be back with Cowboys. 
news

Niners part ways with defensive coordinator Steve Wilks after one season with team

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Wednesday that he had relieved defensive coordinator Steve Wilks of his duties after one year in the position. The announcement is a departure from what Shanahan said the day before, indicating in his postseason press conference that he expected all of his coaches to return.
news

Commanders hiring Lions senior director of player personnel Lance Newmark as assistant GM

The Washington Commanders are hiring Lions senior director of player personnel Lance Newmark as their new assistant general manager and transitioning Martin Mayhew and Marty Hurney to new roles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

NFL teams celebrate Valentine's Day on social media

Love is in the air on Valentine's Day -- and the NFL isn't immune to the charms of the day. Teams around the league took to social media to celebrate the holiday with some of their best player-related puns.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Chiefs sign defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to extension following Super Bowl LVIII win

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who became first coordinator with four Super Bowl victories on Sunday, has signed a contract extension with Kansas City, the team announced on Wednesday ahead of its Super Bowl parade.
news

Travis Kelce admits he crossed line in sideline interaction with Andy Reid during Super Bowl LVIII

On the most recent episode of their "New Heights" podcast, Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce discussed the sideline interaction the former had with Andy Reid during Super Bowl LVIII. Jason told Travis, "You crossed a line," and Travis didn't disagree.
news

Rams COO Kevin Demoff: Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo deserves another head-coaching opportunity

Chiefs assistant Steve Spagnuolo won his fourth-career Super Bowl as a defensive coordinator on Sunday. Should the former head coach deserve another shot at the head chair? Rams COO Kevin Demoff thinks so.
news

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan on if DC Steve Wilks will return for 2024 season: 'I expect all our coaches to be back'

When asked about the future employment of defensive coordinator Steve Wilks with the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said, "I haven't talked to anybody yet. So yeah, I expect all our coaches to be back."
news

Niners GM John Lynch on possibly extending Brandon Aiyuk: 'You want a guy' like him going forward

The 49ers have as many big money decisions to make as any team in the NFL in the coming years. One of biggest involves the fate of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who has blossomed into a star for San Francisco and has one year remaining on his contract.
news

Niners' Kyle Shanahan didn't feel need to discuss new OT rules with players in lead-up to Super Bowl

Two days after the 49ers' loss in Super Bowl LVIII, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan is still facing questions on his decision to receive the ball first in overtime given the new postseason rules, as well as his players being unclear on the rules.