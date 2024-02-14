 Skip to main content
One person dead, multiple people injured in shooting at end of Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

Published: Feb 14, 2024 at 04:13 PM Updated: Feb 14, 2024 at 05:25 PM
NFL.com wire report

A shooting at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade on Wednesday left one person dead and multiple people injured, police say.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a news conference that one person is dead and 10 to 15 people were injured. It's not clear how many were injured by gunshots. Graves said two people had been taken into custody.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said all Chiefs players, coaches and staff are accounted for and safe.

"This is absolutely a tragedy, the likes of which we never would have expected in Kansas City, the likes of which we'll remember for some time," Lucas said.

Lisa Augustine, spokesperson for Children's Mercy Kansas City, said the hospital "is receiving patients from the rally." She didn't know how many or immediately offer any details about their injuries.

St. Luke's Hospital of Kansas City received one gunshot patient in critical condition and one walk-in patient with injuries that were not life-threatening, spokesperson Laurel Gifford said.

The University of Kansas Health System was treating one person wounded in the shooting, said Jill Jensen Chadwick, news director for the health system. She didn't know the person's condition.

"When you have this many casualties, it's going to get spread out among a lot of hospitals so that you don't overwhelm a single ER," she said.

"Praying for Kansas City," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wrote on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Offensive tackle Donovan Smith, defensive tackle Mike Pennel and safety Justin Reid were among the Chiefs players offering similar statements of support on social media.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and the first lady were at the parade when shots were fired but are safe, Parson posted on X.

"State law enforcement personnel are assisting local authorities in response efforts," Parson posted. "As we wait to learn more, our hearts go out to the victims."

This is a developing story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

