Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says he's 'nowhere near' G.O.A.T. status yet: 'You have to build a consistency of a career'

Patrick Mahomes added another accolade to his growing list of accomplishments: TIME Magazine named the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback one of the world's most influential people of 2024.
The 28-year-old Mahomes already has three Super Bowl victories, three Super Bowl MVP awards, two NFL MVP trophies, has been named a first-team All-Pro twice, been to six Pro Bowls, led the NFL in passing TDs twice and was the yards leader once, and holds multiple postseason records, including career playoff passer rating.
"I've had at least one of the top three starts to a career, I'll put it that way," Mahomes said in an interview with Sean Gregory of TIME.
Mahomes noted Tom Brady and Joe Montana as the others in that discussion, adding Dan Marino, who never won a Super Bowl but is regarded as one of the greatest passers in NFL history, to the mix.
Following the Chiefs' back-to-back Super Bowl titles, debates raged surrounding Mahomes' chances of catching Brady as the greatest of all time.
But Mahomes told Gregory he's "nowhere near" G.O.A.T. status yet.
"You have to build a consistency of a career," he said. "You see that in any sport. I've had a great run. I think I've done a great job so far. But it's hard to take away from what Tom did for so long, what Peyton Manning did, or Aaron Rodgers. There are so many guys, they were at such a high level for such a long time. In order to be in that conversation, you have to do that on a year-to-year basis. You can't take it for granted that you did it the year before."
He added: "That's something I'll talk about when I'm done playing. Then people can make those decisions."