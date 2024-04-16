Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says he's 'nowhere near' G.O.A.T. status yet: 'You have to build a consistency of a career'

"You have to build a consistency of a career," he said. "You see that in any sport. I've had a great run. I think I've done a great job so far. But it's hard to take away from what Tom did for so long, what Peyton Manning did, or Aaron Rodgers. There are so many guys, they were at such a high level for such a long time. In order to be in that conversation, you have to do that on a year-to-year basis. You can't take it for granted that you did it the year before."