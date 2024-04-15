NFL draft: Ranking all 24 quarterback classes since 2000

6) 2012

Had all gone right, this class might be remembered as an equal to the all-star cast from 2004 -- maybe even 1983. Andrew Luck is a Hall of Fame talent who won't reach Canton after his stunning retirement in 2019. A troubling case, Robert Griffin III was the most exciting quarterback in football during his rookie campaign -- before a knee injury changed his path forever. Washington found RGIII's replacement in that same draft by nabbing Kirk Cousins. Who knew he'd become the prize of free agency in 2018 and again in 2024? In Round 3, the Seahawks altered their franchise by taking a chance on Russell Wilson. Dinged by some for his diminutive stature, Wilson won the starting job in his first training camp and hoisted the Lombardi in Year 2. His much-ballyhooed arrival in Denver landed with a thud as Wilson appeared lost at sea in a Broncos uniform. Two years later, he headed to Pittsburgh for a song. Toss in Super Bowl LII hero Nick Foles and 2019 Comeback Player of the Year honoree Ryan Tannehill, and this emerges as a wildly productive class, even amid the wreckage of Griffin, ultra-bust Brandon Weeden and the underwhelming Brock Osweiler.