Niners signing QB Josh Dobbs to one-year deal

After playing for two teams during the 2023 regular season, Josh Dobbs has found another new squad.

The 49ers and the former Vikings quarterback have agreed to a one-year deal that includes $2.25 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday, per sources. The deal also includes $750,000 in playing incentives, Rapoport, Pelissero and Garafolo added.

Dobbs, 29, began last preseason with the Cleveland Browns and was traded to Arizona before Week 1. When he arrived with the Cardinals, Arizona handed Dobbs the starting job over Clayton Tune. Dobbs started Arizona's first eight games and went 1-7.

With Kirk Cousins suffering an Achilles injury, Minnesota traded for the journeyman QB. In Week 9, he had a sensational debut against the Falcons after Jaren Hall suffered a concussion in his first NFL start. After the win, Dobbs went 2-2 as a starter with inconsistent play and some crucial turnovers before Kevin O'Connell benched Dobbs in favor of Nick Mullens in Week 15.

San Francisco giving "The Passtronaut" a chance to back up Brock Purdy comes after the 49ers saw Sam Darnold sign with Minnesota.