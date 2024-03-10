Patriots trading QB Mac Jones to Jaguars for sixth-round pick

Jones is now set for a career restart in Jacksonville after a tumultuous tenure in New England, where in 2024 he lost the starting job amid his third season in the NFL. Jones threw for 2,120 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while owning a 2-9 record before getting benched during Week 12 last year.

The 25-year-old's career in New England didn't set out to finish with an unceremonious ending. Jones, who was selected with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, led the Patriots to the playoffs as a rookie and earned a trip to the Pro Bowl after throwing 3,801 yards and 22 TDs with a 92.5 passer rating.

Jones regressed in his second season, leading the Patriots to hire Bill O'Brien, who had previously coached Jones at the University of Alabama, where the two won a national championship together in 2021. But Jones' mistake-prone play only persisted in 2023, and the second straight season of mired offensive play not only led to his benching, but a complete change in New England that was highlighted by the mutual parting of ways with head coach Bill Belichick after 24 seasons.

In the end, Jones accumulated 18-24 record with the Patriots and the final numbers from his rookie season remain as his career highs.

Jones' role with the Jaguars will presumably be as Trevor Lawrence's backup, but veteran C.J. Beathard, who's held that title the past three seasons, remains under contract entering 2024.