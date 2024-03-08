Patriots open to trading QB Mac Jones; receiving interest

Mac Jones' tumultuous three-year run with the Patriots appears headed toward a conclusion.

New England appears open to trading Jones and has been fielding calls from teams interested in the quarterback, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, adding such teams have been "doing work" on the quarterback.

Jones' career began with surprising success, with the Alabama product leading the Patriots to the playoffs in a 3,801-yard, 22-touchdown rookie campaign. Though New England exited the postseason via blowout loss, optimism reigned regarding the franchise's future under center.

Unfortunately, 2021 would be Jones' best year. He regressed dramatically in the following two seasons, devolving into a quarterback who frequently attempted to heroically lift both himself and the Patriots out of the offensive bog in which they were mired, and instead made crushing mistakes. Bill Belichick grew so tired of Jones' errors, he benched the former 15th-overall pick in favor of Bailey Zappe on four different occasions in 2023. By the end of the campaign, there was no telling how the Patriots might proceed.

With new coach Jerod Mayo now in charge -- and new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt recently admitting "everything is on the table" under center -- a fresh start seems to be the best outcome for both parties. Jones still has his rookie tape to point to as proof he can be a competent quarterback, but will have to prove he's not the signal-caller who struggled mightily in the last two seasons.