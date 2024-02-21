 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

New Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt on Mac Jones, QB situation: 'Right now, everything is on the table'

Published: Feb 21, 2024 at 05:58 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt has been given a new responsibility by his new employer: call plays.

It shouldn't sound daunting to an OC, but after spending the last four seasons working under Kevin Stefanski -- the play-calling head coach in Cleveland -- Van Pelt will have to get acclimated to dialing it up from the sideline.

But before he can design a play-calling system, he'll need to resolve New England's quarterback situation. Mac Jones didn't do his future any favors in 2023, playing poorly enough to be benched a handful of times and tossing the Patriots' outlook under center into the uninviting waters of Lake Uncertainty. There's no telling who will be New England's starter in 2024, leaving the Patriots with a top priority they could address as soon as next month, when free agency begins.

"Really right now, everything is on the table," Van Pelt said when asked if he could envision Jones starting in 2024. "As we go through this process, we really this last couple weeks, 10 days, have just been diving into who we are, trying to evaluate our guys. A lot of people in this situation, on staffs that have been here, they're doing free agency. Well, we're doing our guys as they are free agents. We're trying to understand who we have here, as well as looking at other players out there. 

"But right now, everything is on the table and we're just still working through that process. When then time comes, I'm sure it'll be a collaborative effort and we'll make the right decisions."

Related Links

Van Pelt revealed he'd talked to Jones "a little bit" since joining new coach Jerod Mayo's staff in New England, but that was about as far as he'd go concerning Jones. As he sees it, the Patriots have work to complete with this roster, including at quarterback.

"There's definitely some pieces of the puzzle that aren't quite put in place yet, and that's our job," Van Pelt said. "So at the end of the day, once we get everything established, see who we are, who we have available to us and then we'll put that puzzle together with those pieces we have."

Each of the NFL's 32 puzzles are incomplete at this time of the year. Some, though, are missing more pieces than others.

For Van Pelt, that's not as pertinent as the messaging he's conveyed to his new players: Last year doesn't matter, at least not in how the new staff will view the existing members of the roster.

Such a message seems to contradict the task Van Pelt is in the midst of completing, which is evaluating Jones. A better option could arise and prompt the Patriots, who hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 draft, to make a move under center. New England could, however, maintain the status quo, giving Jones another chance.

Essentially, everything is on the table. It's late February. The Patriots aren't playing a game tomorrow, and have time available to methodically adjust as they deem necessary.

"The biggest thing is there's some good pieces in place. I think the best thing for everybody is it's going to be a fresh start for everybody," Van Pelt said. "I've talked to a couple of guys already, coming in with a clean slate, no preconceived expectations, or notions of who these guys are. And then we'll build it from the ground up. But exciting to have the opportunity to do that."

Van Pelt will also have to steel himself for his first season spent calling plays in quite some time. He won't simply take Stefanski's offense with him to New England, and instead will craft it around the strengths of the Patriots' roster, which could look different in a few months.

Still, it will be a relatively new experience for the coordinator, one he's eager to embrace.

"It's definitely different. Obviously, the more responsibility you have for calling the plays," Van Pelt said. "I'm excited about doing it; I've had opportunities to do it in the past at different levels. I got to call a whole season in NFL Europe, which was a blast, kinda cutting my teeth there. And got to learn how to do it. Made a ton of mistakes and nobody cared."

Folks certainly will care if the Patriots trot Jones out and the offense isn't any better. Time will tell on that front, but fortunately for Van Pelt, Mayo and the rest of the Patriots, time is on their side -- for now.

Related Content

news

Bears QB Justin Fields amid trade rumors: 'I want to stay' in Chicago

Justin Fields has been the subject of trade rumors since the Bears secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft -- they also hold the No. 9 overall selection -- but Fields recently said that he wants to stay in Chicago.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Ravens safety Geno Stone on free agency: 'I just want to be somewhere I'm appreciated'

Impending free agent Geno Stone calls Baltimore home, but he's looking to be "somewhere I'm appreciated" after career season with Ravens. 
news

Saints' Dennis Allen: New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak runs one of best schemes going in NFL right now  

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen is banking on new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak revamping the offense to such a degree it gets the club back on track after missing the postseason the past two seasons under his helm.
news

Patriots 10-time Pro Bowl special teamer Matthew Slater announces retirement

Matthew Slater, who won three Super Bowls and was a 10-time Pro Bowler, announced his retirement on Tuesday following 16 seasons. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL franchise tag window opens today; WR Tee Higgins, LB Josh Allen among candidates

Today marks the first day NFL clubs can place the franchise or transition tag on players whose contracts are set to expire. The window runs through March 5.
news

Raiders' Antonio Pierce motivated to 'run it back' against Chiefs: 'We've already given the recipe of how to do it'

The Kansas City Chiefs used the Las Vegas Raiders' locker room at Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl, adding a dash of red and yellow to the walls and celebrating a second straight Lombardi Trophy there. For head coach Antonio Pierce, it's fuel moving forward.
news

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot: Quarterback 'a top priority for us this offseason'

Terry Fontenot is gearing up for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine and the official start of free agency. During an appearance on The NFL Report last week, the Atlanta Falcons general manager said the club will be keying in on the quarterback position for next season.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Feb. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.