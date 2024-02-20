Patriots 10-time Pro Bowl special teamer Matthew Slater announces retirement

"Matthew Slater wasn't just a special teams player for the Patriots," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement on Tuesday. "He was a special team player who helped us win three Super Bowls and made a positive impact on the many lives he touched, both on and off the field. On the field, his 10 Pro Bowl appearances will likely earn him a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day alongside his father. Off the field, he will be remembered for so much more. He is a role model, not just for young players, but for everyone. He is a man of integrity and high moral character who is led by his faith and committed to his family. There is no finer person than Matthew Slater."