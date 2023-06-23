Patriots HC Bill Belichick tabs special teamer Matthew Slater as 'best of all time'

Having hoisted a sextet of Lombardi Trophies, Bill Belichick certainly holds a claim, if he hasn't already clinched the designation, for being the greatest head coach in NFL chronicle.

From Belichick's point of view, he's been charmed in his career to have coached the greatest player in each facet of the game: offense, defense and special teams.

He believes he's still coaching one of them: special teamer Matthew Slater.

"I've been very fortunate," Belichick said in a recent interview with The 33rd Team. "I feel like I coached the best offensive player -- best player in football in Tom (Brady), the best defensive player in football in L.T. (Lawrence Taylor) and the best special teams player in football in Matt Slater. When you have the opportunity to coach players that are great in areas, and that of course includes the specialists, guys like Adam Vinatieri and (Stephen) Gostkowski, don't want to take anything away from them, either. And great punters like (Sean) Landeta and (Dave) Jennings and so forth.