2024 NFL Draft: Eight players to watch at HBCU Legacy Bowl

Loobert Denelus, DT, Benedict College

In three seasons with the Division II Tigers, Denelus posted 139 tackles, 48 tackles for loss, 26.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries (three returned for scores). That is a sign of talent; I don't care what division you are playing in. The two-time captain and 2023 William V. Campbell Trophy finalist, Denelus was the defensive leader on a team that went 11-1 in back-to-back seasons. His stature (he measures 6-foot and 255 pounds) will always be a concern for scouts, but he has the potential to line up as a 3- or 5-technique in the right system. Denelus has good position flexibility and versatility to go along with a nonstop motor. Back in 2015, when I was working with the Atlanta Falcons and we drafted Grady Jarrett, a lot of scouts saw nothing but the potential limitations tied to his 6-foot, 305-pound frame, but he figured it out with a coach (Dan Quinn) who knew how to use him and accentuate his strengths.