2023 NFL rookie grades: Ranking the classes, 1 to 32

In a matter of months, the 2024 NFL Draft will usher a new wave of talent into the league. Before we get there, though, Eric Edholm and Chad Reuter are taking a team-by-team look back at the rookie class of 2023. Upon the completion of this series, Edholm and Reuter collaborated to officially rank every group, from 1 to 32. Here's the pecking order.
Round 1
- (No. 2) C.J. Stroud, QB | 15 games/starts
- (3) Will Anderson Jr., DE | 15 games/13 starts
Round 2
- (62) Juice Scruggs, IOL | 7 games/ 6 starts
Round 3
- (69) Tank Dell, WR | 11 games/8 starts
Round 4
- (109) Dylan Horton, DE | 10 games/0 starts
Round 5
- (167) Henry To'oTo'o, LB | 15 games/6 starts
Round 6
- (201) Jarrett Patterson, C | 7 games/starts
- (205) Xavier Hutchinson, WR | 16 games/0 starts
Round 7
- (248) Brandon Hill, S | 2 games/0 starts
Notable free agent signees
- Ty Zentner , P | 4 games
REUTER: The Texans' first two picks were the building blocks of their AFC South-winning squad, capturing Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year, respectively. Stroud played with the poise of a veteran, throwing 23 touchdown passes and just five interceptions while leading the team to an unexpected division title. He and third-year pro Nico Collins (who dwarfed his previous bests in most receiving categories) formed one of the top passing-game duos in the league, with the strong-armed former Buckeye also breaking out of the pocket when necessary.
Anderson had seven sacks on the year (including four in December) while playing through an ankle injury to help Houston make its playoff push. His relentless nature allowed him to bowl over lesser blockers and chase plays down the line when teams tried running away from his side.
Injuries hampered the Texans' Day 2 picks, but both showed signs of being future contributors. Dell was well on his way to being a 1,000-yard receiver -- and established himself as a threat returning punts -- before suffering a broken leg in December. Hopefully the 5-foot-10, 165-pound playmaker returns healthy for 2024. Scruggs was lost to a hamstring injury in the preseason but returned for the second half of the year to play a solid left guard.
Houston's later picks contributed, though they went through their tribulations. Patterson was Houston's starting center for the first half of the season until suffering a leg injury. Horton left the team because of a personal health matter in November, but before then, he showed promise as a reserve pass rusher; he is on the reserve/non-football illness list. Head coach DeMeco Ryans surely liked what he saw in To'oTo'o (like Ryans, a former Alabama linebacker), who finished with 57 tackles, although the bulk of those came in the first half of the season; in the second half, To'oTo'o missed games with a concussion, and his snap count came down. Hutchinson will be a solid No. 2 or 3 receiver in the future. Zentner was an injury replacement for Cameron Johnston early on; Zentner would play a similar role for the Titans later in the season (see below).
Round 1
- (No. 14) Broderick Jones, OT | 17 games/11 starts
Round 2
- (32) Joey Porter Jr., CB | 17 games/ 11 starts
- (49) Keeanu Benton, DT | 17 games/9 starts
Round 3
- (93) Darnell Washington, TE | 17 games/7 starts
Round 4
- (132) Nick Herbig, OLB | 17 games/0 starts
Round 7
- (241) Cory Trice Jr., CB | 0 games/starts
- (251) Spencer Anderson, IOL | 8 games/0 starts
REUTER: Jones began the year backing up Dan Moore at left tackle, starting twice, and then stepped in on the right side when veteran Chuks Okorafor was benched for some comments that apparently irked coach Mike Tomlin. (Okorafor was recently released.) As expected, Jones was an athletic and feisty blocker for the Steelers down the stretch and should be a long-time starter at either tackle spot, depending on how the team approaches the offseason.
Porter was no legacy pick as the son of the famed Steelers pass rusher of the same name; the team saw great value sitting there with the first pick of the second round. After a few weeks, Porter became a starter, and he gave up just one touchdown the entire season, according to Next Gen Stats, earning a spot among Defensive Rookie of the Year finalists. I expect he'll be joining his dad among the ranks of NFL Pro Bowlers in the near future.
Like Porter, Benton played in every contest, and his strength and athleticism were evident throughout. The selection of the hustling Herbig (three sacks) as a strong reserve gave the Steelers a trifecta of excellent rookies who immediately improved all three levels of defense. Washington was such a perfect fit for Pittsburgh; it's no surprise that he logged a lot of snaps. He had just seven receptions on the year (61 yards), but it was his blocking that earned him a spot on the field in the team's two-tight end sets; he earned the fourth-best pass-blocking grade on the team, per Pro Football Focus.
Pittsburgh did not have many Day 3 picks after moving one of their fourth-rounders to select Jones in Round 1 and previously sending their fifth-round choice (to Seattle, for CB Ahkello Witherspoon) and sixth-round choice (to Denver, for edge Malik Reed) away for veterans who are no longer on the roster. Trice spent the season on injured reserve with a preseason knee injury. Anderson contributed on special teams units.
Round 2
- (No. 36) Steve Avila, OG | 17 games/starts
Round 3
- (77) Byron Young, OLB | 17 games/16 starts
- (89) Kobie Turner, DT | 17 games/4 starts
Round 4
- (128) Stetson Bennett, QB | 0 games
Round 5
- (161) Nick Hampton, OLB | 10 games/0 starts
- (174) Warren McClendon, OT | 6 games/0 starts
- (175) Davis Allen, TE | 15 games/1 start
- (177) Puka Nacua, WR | 17 games/starts
Round 6
- (182) Tre Tomlinson, CB | 15 games/0 starts
- (189) Ochaun Mathis, OLB | 8 games/0 starts
- (215) Zach Evans, RB | 10 games/0 starts
Round 7
- (223) Ethan Evans, P | 17 games
- (234) Jason Taylor II, S | 8 games/0 starts
- (259) Desjuan Johnson, DE | 11 games/0 starts
Notable free agent signees
- Alex Ward, LS | 13 games
EDHOLM: The Rams haven't made a first-round pick since they took Jared Goff first overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, but general manager Les Snead scored a highly productive haul with his 2023 rookie class, which was studded with multiple first-year standouts.
That group was led by Nacua, who authored one of the greatest rookie seasons ever by a wide receiver. Catching 105 passes for 1,486 yards and six TDs, along with 12 rushes for 89 yards, Nacua was a shocking source of offense, earning Matthew Stafford's trust immediately and providing stability while Cooper Kupp battled injuries. Nacua stayed healthy (which wasn't always the case for him in college) and has all the earmarks of a star if he can continue doing so.
Avila was a rock at left guard, playing every offensive snap this season. He committed only two penalties and steadily improved throughout the season, especially in pass protection. Allen was barely heard from early in the season, but he earned starter's reps in two games and opened eyes in both. He even had a 22-yard catch in the playoff loss to the Lions and could be in line to take early-season snaps from Tyler Higbee in 2024 if Higbee has not yet recovered from a torn ACL.
The Rams' defense also received major rookie help. Turner and Young were two of the best defensive rookies in the league this season and helped breathe life into a Rams DL that had become far too Aaron Donald-dependent.
Turner tied Donald's franchise rookie sack record with nine (also leading all NFL rookies this season), playing in every game (starting four) and becoming a true force in the second half of the year as the Rams made their playoff push. He was named a finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Young was nearly as good, notching eight sacks, 19 QB hits and two forced fumbles as a 16-game starter. He energized the unit with his hell-on-wheels play style, proving Sneed's instinct right on using a Day 2 pick on a 25-year-old rookie. Johnson also provided help down the stretch and could be a rotational contributor next season.
Making the jump from D-II Wingate, Evans proved to be a capable rookie punter -- even with one attempt blocked and the Rams' coverage units failing to help his net average -- as well as a kickoff guy. The remainder of the Rams' rookies mostly contributed on special teams, with mixed results. Bennett was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list for unspecified reasons in September, and in January, head coach Sean McVay said he doesn't know if Bennett will be on the team in 2024.
Round 1
- (No. 12) Jahmyr Gibbs, RB | 15 games/3 starts
- (18) Jack Campbell, LB | 17 games/12 starts
Round 2
- (34) Sam LaPorta, TE | 17 games/14 starts
- (45) Brian Branch, DB | 15 games/9 starts
Round 3
- (68) Hendon Hooker, QB | 0 games/starts
- (96) Brodric Martin, DT | 3 games/0 starts
Round 5
- (152) Colby Sorsdal, OL | 16 games/3 starts
Round 7
- (219) Antoine Green, WR | 9 games/0 starts
EDHOLM: When Bucky Brooks recently assessed the best rookie classes of 2023, the Lions earned the top spot, and it's easy to see why. General manager Brad Holmes and his talented scouting staff found four instant contributors -- Gibbs and LaPorta on offense and Campbell and Branch on defense -- for a team that made a deep run in the playoffs. That they were the only Lions rookies to do much of note in 2023 is not at all a knock when you consider just how significant their influence was.
Gibbs' selection as the 12th overall pick in the draft was questioned, but he backed up that high slot with a terrific rookie season, posting 1,261 yards from scrimmage and 11 TDs in 15 games. He and David Montgomery formed one of the league's best 1-2 RB punches, thanks to their fire-and-ice styles. This offense needed an octane boost, and Gibbs certainly provided one.
So did LaPorta. Tight ends seldom make major Year 1 impacts, but LaPorta practically broke the mold, catching 86 passes -- a rookie record for the position -- for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns. LaPorta caught twice as many TDs in his first NFL season as he did toiling through 46 games and four years in a stagnant passing game at Iowa. He might already be a top-five pass catcher at the position.
LaPorta's college teammate, Campbell, appeared in all 17 regular-season games and started in 12. He struggled at times, especially in coverage, but Campbell's high-energy style and steady improvement throughout the course of the season give the Lions hope. Branch was the real rookie star on defense, setting the tone for the year with a 50-yard pick-six of Patrick Mahomes on the season's opening night. Although Branch missed a few games, he settled in as the team's nickel defender, overcoming a lack of elite traits with tremendous hustle and football IQ. Branch has a knack for the ball and also can deliver the wood as a hitter.
The rest of the Lions' rookie class was a mixed bag. The jury is still completely out on Hooker after what amounted to a redshirt season; the hope is that he can challenge for a starting spot one day down the road. Sorsdal was thrown into the OL mix when injuries crippled that unit. He was overwhelmed at times, but his guard-tackle versatility and toughness are plusses.
Round 1
- (No. 13) Lukas Van Ness, OLB | 17 games/0 starts
Round 2
- (42) Luke Musgrave, TE | 11 games/9 starts
- (50) Jayden Reed, WR | 16 games/13 starts
Round 3
- (78) Tucker Kraft, TE | 17 games/8 starts
Round 4
- (116) Colby Wooden, DE | 17 games/0 starts
Round 5
- (149) Sean Clifford, QB | 2 games/0 starts
- (159) Dontayvion Wicks, WR | 15 games/6 starts
Round 6
- (179) Karl Brooks, DE | 17 games/0 starts
- (207) Anders Carlson, K | 17 games
Round 7
- (232) Carrington Valentine, CB | 17 games/12 starts
- (235) Lew Nichols III, RB | 0 games/starts (w/ Eagles)
- (242) Anthony Johnson Jr., S | 12 games/4 starts
- (256) Grant DuBose, WR | 0 games/starts
Notable free agent signees
- Ben Sims, TE | 17 games/1 start
- Malik Heath, WR | 13 games/1 start
EDHOLM: As one of the league's youngest teams in 2023, the Packers featured rookies all over their roster -- nowhere more prominently than at wide receiver and tight end. Green Bay was almost wholly dependent on first- and second-year players at those positions, but the gamble worked out well by season's end.
Reed was a fixture in the slot from the get-go, leading the Packers in receiving yards (793) -- he was the first rookie receiver to do so since Sterling Sharpe in 1988 -- and yards from scrimmage (912). Wicks came on in the second half of the season, stirring up memories of his dominant 2021 season at Virginia. Heath also had his moments. Where do they find these guys? The Packers' young WR corps could be the best in football before long.
Tight end isn't so bad, either, with the duo of Musgrave and Kraft raising the intrigue factor of this offense. Musgrave held down a steady spot early in the season, even with some inconsistencies, before a lacerated kidney stopped his progress. Kraft opened eyes as a receiver with his great athleticism, even if his run blocking is a bit crude. Both have bright futures, and as a tandem, they could shine. Sims also chipped in as a run blocker in heavy sets.
The defense added several contributors. Van Ness was mostly a pass-rush specialist, notching four sacks and playing his best ball down the stretch. He has future standout written all over him, even if he remains in the developmental phase. Wooden and Brooks also beefed up the front in the DL rotation, with Brooks impressing in the playmaking department. He's adept at batting down passes and has a nose for the ball.
Another major Day 3 contributor was Valentine, who started 12 games. He struggled at times but authored some strong performances along the way and filled a major void. Johnson was thrown into the mix more than expected, starting four games in the second half after barely seeing the field prior to November.
Clifford quietly won the QB2 gig behind Jordan Love, seeing mop-up duty in two games. The class wasn't all hits, and Carlson might have to battle for his job next year after a combined 11 missed kicks and chronically short kickoffs, but it's hard not to recognize how this group reshaped the franchise.
Round 1
- (No. 5) Devon Witherspoon, CB | 14 games/13 starts
- (20) Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR | 17 games/3 starts
Round 2
- (37) Derick Hall, OLB | 17 games/0 starts
- (52) Zach Charbonnet, RB | 16 games/2 starts
Round 4
- (108) Anthony Bradford, OG | 14 games/10 starts
- (123) Cameron Young, DT | 16 games/1 start
Round 5
- (151) Mike Morris, DE | 1 game/0 starts
- (154) Olu Oluwatimi, C | 16 games/1 start
Round 6
- (198) Jerrick Reed II, S | 10 games/0 starts
Round 7
- (237) Kenny McIntosh, RB | 3 games/0 starts
Notable free agent signees
- Jake Bobo, WR | 17 games/0 starts
- Chris Stoll, LS | 17 games
- Brady Russell, TE | 15 games/0 starts
EDHOLM: It's not surprising that a team with four selections in the top 52 picks of the 2023 NFL Draft had a strong rookie class. And though Seattle's first-year crop was anchored by two first-round picks, there were contributions throughout the group, including from the undrafted ranks.
Witherspoon showed star power in 14 games, recording a 97-yard pick-six, 16 passes defended (fifth in the NFL), a forced fumble and three sacks, earning a place among the Defensive Rookie of the Year finalists. His season was delayed a bit by a hamstring injury, but he was a factor both in the slot and at outside corner, displaying a great knack for blitzing, covering and playing the run, even if he lost a few physical battles.
After a tepid start, Smith-Njigba got rolling a bit, settling into the WR3 role behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. The Seahawks used him predominantly on underneath routes, however, limiting his potential. Based on multiple game-winning touchdowns and his work on third downs, Smith-Njigba could be a star if the next staff can expand his route tree and role a bit.
Charbonnet was very solid when he got the chance, although he was hardly featured outside of the games for which Kenneth Walker III was injured. Charbonnet might never provide value commensurate with his draft slot (52nd overall), but he's a quality complement who brings a physical element and capable receiving chops to the offense.
Bobo was a pleasant surprise, earning the No. 4 WR role out of training camp and providing some highlight-reel catches, including a one-handed TD grab against the Cardinals. With his three TDs on a mere 20 touches, quality blocking and special teams contributions, Bobo was an outstanding value and figures to maintain his role despite the coaching change.
Bradford started 10 games, including the final six, and proved to be a good run blocker right away, although his pass-protection skills need sharpening. Oluwatimi started one game and saw significant action in two more. There were some snapping issues when he was out there, but Oluwatimi was solid in pass protection and might be in line to start at the pivot next season.
The defensive contributions after Witherspoon were less impressive, with Hall struggling to adjust, Morris missing all but one game to a shoulder injury and Young relegated to a backup role most of the season. Those three have potential, but how they all fit in Mike Macdonald's system remains to be seen. Reed barely played on defense, but proved to be an excellent special teamer in Year 1.
Round 1
- (No. 28) Myles Murphy, DE | 17 games/0 starts
Round 2
- (60) DJ Turner II, CB | 17 games/12 starts
Round 3
- (95) Jordan Battle, S | 17 games/7 starts
Round 4
- (131) Charlie Jones, WR | 11 games/0 starts
Round 5
- (163) Chase Brown, RB | 12 games/0 starts
Round 6
- (206) Andrei Iosivas, WR | 16 games/1 start
- (217) Brad Robbins, P | 17 games
Round 7
- (246) D.J. Ivey, CB | 8 games/0 starts
REUTER: With Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard in place, Murphy would not have been expected to start as a rookie. He earned more snaps as the season went on, though, ending the year with 20 tackles and three sacks. With Hubbard (28) and Hendrickson (29) on the older end of the spectrum, the Bengals would surely love for Murphy to continue his growth and develop into someone who could take the pass-rush reins at some point.
On the other hand, the Bengals needed both Day 2 picks to step into big roles right away, thanks to veteran departures in the secondary last offseason. Battle was thrown into the fire in the second half of the year and acquitted himself nicely, making plays against the run and pass. Turner's athleticism was obvious, and he did not shy from contact, but the rookie gave up three touchdowns in the final four games and missed several tackles through the season, according to Pro Football Focus. He'll need to clean things up in Year 2 to be an above-average NFL starter.
The three skill-position players picked on Saturday were nice hits. Iosivas scored four times on 15 receptions. Brown fought through a hamstring injury early on, then played like the back who starred at Illinois while he was giving Joe Mixon a breather during the second half of the year. Jones did well as a punt returner, scoring once, and then caught six passes over the last month of the season. Robbins ranked near the bottom of the league in gross and net punt average, so it's unclear if he'll have the job again in 2024.
Round 1
- (No. 25) Dalton Kincaid, TE | 16 games/11 starts
Round 2
- (59) O'Cyrus Torrence, OG | 16 games/starts
Round 3
- (91) Dorian Williams, LB | 17 games/2 starts
Round 5
- (150) Justin Shorter, WR | 0 games/starts
Round 7
- (230) Nick Broeker, OG | 0 games/starts (3 games w/ HOU)
- (252) Alex Austin, CB | 0 games/starts (3 games w/ HOU; 5 w/ NE)
REUTER: The hope was that Kincaid would give the Bills a strong two-tight end set with Dawson Knox leading the way. He instead took over the top spot with Knox dealing with a wrist injury, finishing second on the team with 73 receptions for 673 yards and two scores, while adding eight catches for 104 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs. The former basketball player proved the move to football (first for the University of San Diego, then the Utah Utes) was as wise as the Bills' decision to trade their fourth-round selection to Jacksonville to grab him in Round 1.
Torrence started every game at right guard, providing the expected strong run blocking but needing to improve his one-on-one pass protection skills to be a long-term answer at the position. Williams' role changed from reserve to starter then back to reserve this season, stepping in as an injury replacement for Matt Milano but losing the job to Tyrel Dodson. He has an NFL future but it's unclear at what level.
None of the Bills' Day 3 picks played for the team this season. Shorter showed promise in the preseason (six catches, 66 yards, one TD) but injured his hamstring and couldn’t crack the lineup in his return from injured reserve in December. Broeker and Austin were both claimed off waivers by Houston in late August, with Broeker playing in three late-season games and Austin three early-season games before being cut again and latching on with the Patriots.
Round 1
- (No. 11) Peter Skoronski, OG | 14 games/starts
Round 2
- (33) Will Levis, QB | 9 games/starts
Round 3
- (81) Tyjae Spears, RB | 17 games/1 starts
Round 5
- (147) Josh Whyle, TE | 11 games/3 starts
Round 6
- (186) Jaelyn Duncan, OT | 10 games/5 starts
Round 7
- (228) Colton Dowell, WR | 10 games/1 start
Notable free agent signees
- Anthony Kendall, CB | 16 games/0 starts
- Eric Garror, DB | 12 games/4 starts
- Matthew Jackson, S | 10 games/0 starts
- Otis Reese, LB | 7 games/3 starts
- TK McLendon Jr., DE | 7 games/2 starts
- Ty Zentner P | 5 games
- John Ojukwu, OT | 3 games/starts
REUTER: The Titans needed toughness in the middle of their offensive line, and that's what Skoronski provided them. Only a ruptured appendix kept him off the field this year, for three games in September and October; the team ran behind its new left guard as soon as possible, despite the fact that he'd just transitioned from playing left tackle in college. Skoronski hit the rookie wall at the end of the year, giving up sacks in four consecutive games, per Pro Football Focus, but he showed enough to be considered one of the top up-and-coming linemen in the league.
Tennessee traded up to get Levis near the top of the second round, a move that appears to have paid off. While his play was inconsistent, like that of most rookies, and he missed the end of the season with a foot injury, his instant connection with DeAndre Hopkins and the mobility he showed might give the Titans' new coaching staff something to consider when pondering the future of the franchise. Spears tossed aside pre-draft fears about a running back playing without one of his ACLs, putting up 4.5 yards per rush behind the soon-to-be departed Derrick Henry. He was a true dual threat in the backfield, accumulating over 800 yards of offense (453 rushing, 385 receiving).
The Titans had few Day 3 picks due to ill-fated trades for veteran receivers (they gave a fourth-round pick to Atlanta for Julio Jones in 2021 and a sixth-rounder to the Rams for Robert Woods in 2022). Whyle finished the season on injured reserve with a knee issue, but he looks like a good receiving and blocking tight end for the team's two-TE sets. Duncan was given a chance to play because of injuries on the line, but his pass-protection skills must improve if he is to become a starting candidate in the future.
Of the Titans' undrafted free agents, most contributed on special teams. Ojukwu saw some time on the line. Reese started three games, with the highlight being a nine-tackle showing against the Texans in Week 17. And Garror was the team’s leading punt returner, though he did fumble twice. Zentner, an ex-Texan, filled in after punter Ryan Stonehouse’s season-ending knee injury in Week 13.
Round 1
- (No. 6) Paris Johnson Jr., OT | 17 games/starts
Round 2
- (41) BJ Ojulari, OLB | 17 games/0 starts
Round 3
- (72) Garrett Williams, CB | 9 games/6 starts
- (94) Michael Wilson, WR | 13 games/12 starts
Round 4
- (122) Jon Gaines II, C | 0 games
Round 5
- (139) Clayton Tune, QB | 7 games/1 start
- (168) Owen Pappoe, LB | 16 games/1 start
Round 6
- (180) Kei'Trel Clark, CB | 14 games/7 starts
- (213) Dante Stills, DE | 15 games/8 starts
Notable free agent signees
- Emari Demercado, RB | 14 games/2 starts
- Elijah Higgins, TE | 11 games/2 starts
- Starling Thomas V, CB | 12 games/7 starts
EDHOLM: Roughly one quarter of the Cardinals' 2023 roster was composed of rookies, who combined for an NFL-high 64 starts this past season. None were immediate stars, but Johnson started every game at right tackle and seemed to play some of his best ball down the stretch after some early struggles. His mass, athleticism and aggressive temperament overshadowed the trouble he had, and Johnson looks like the Cardinals' left or right tackle of the future.
The other major offensive contributor was Wilson, who flashed big-play ability (14.9 YPC) in a big frame (6-foot-2 and 213 pounds). He might never be a No. 1 option for Kyler Murray, but Wilson played well, despite an injury taking a chunk out of his first season. Tune was thrown into the fire and not ready for the spotlight in his one start against a strong Browns defense, but with his smarts and competitiveness, he could be Murray's backup if he continues progressing.
Other offensive contributors include the undrafted Demercado, who finished second on the team in rushing and caught 21 passes, and Higgins, a Dolphins sixth-rounder claimed on waivers who had a few nice moments down the stretch. Gaines spent his rookie season on IR with a knee injury but could be the center of the future.
Defensively, all five draft picks contributed in significant ways. Ojulari was a deep reserve the first half of the season but broke out down the stretch, with three of his four sacks coming in Week 10 or later, and he should be eying a starting role in 2024. Stills also made his impact felt, starting eight games in a solid debut, even if his impact waned with increased snaps. Pappoe started a game in Week 16 but wasn't heard from much on defense before December.
Williams returned from a torn ACL to play solidly. He has the appearance of someone who can be a starter next season, looking facile in coverage, but injuries have followed him. Clark started at corner before Williams was cleared to play but struggled at times and saw his reps decrease, outside of two late-season starts when he was pressed into duty. Thomas had a few moments (five passes defended) but also struggled roundly and must make a jump in Year 2.
Round 1
- (No. 31) Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE | 17 games/0 starts
Round 2
- (55) Rashee Rice, WR | 16 games/8 starts
Round 3
- (92) Wanya Morris, OT | 14 games/4 starts
Round 4
- (119) Chamarri Conner, S | 17 games/7 starts
Round 5
- (166) BJ Thompson, DE | 1 game/0 starts
Round 6
- (194) Keondre Coburn, DT | 1 game/0 starts (4 games w/ TEN)
Round 7
- (250) Nic Jones, CB | 9 games/0 starts
Notable free agent signees
- Cam Jones, LB | 17 games/1 start
REUTER: The Chiefs hoped Anudike-Uzomah would offer a boost in pass-rush situations this season, giving him significant snaps off the bench early in the year. He was used sparingly in the second half of the year, though, until the regular-season finale (when the team rested its starters), and he was inactive in the postseason until recording a tackle for loss on one of his seven snaps in Super Bowl LVIII.
Rice became the team's No. 2 option in the passing game as a rookie, paying off general manager Brett Veach's move to select the former SMU star in the second round. He really turned on the juice in the final two months of the season, finishing with seven touchdowns during the regular season to beat out star tight end Travis Kelce for the team lead. The Chiefs picked Morris to provide depth at tackle, which they needed when Donovan Smith went out due to injury. Morris struggled in pass protection at times, as most rookies do, but he kept things rolling for the Chiefs before suffering a concussion in Week 18. He'll get a chance to show in 2024 whether he's a future starter or swing tackle.
The Chiefs needed a versatile defensive back, and Conner proved his worth in that role in the second half of the regular season and in the playoffs. Whether lined up on the slot or at free safety, the former Virginia Tech Hokie looks like a keeper. Thompson struggled to see the field most of the year, but he and Jones both contributed on defense, along with Anudike-Uzomah, in Week 18 as veterans rested for the playoffs. Coburn played one game with Kansas City before being waived and then joining Tennessee late in the season.
Round 1
- (No. 10) Darnell Wright, OT | 17 games/starts
Round 2
- (53) Gervon Dexter, DT | 17 games/1 start
- (56) Tyrique Stevenson, CB | 16 games/starts
Round 3
- (64) Zacch Pickens, DT | 17 games/0 starts
Round 4
- (115) Roschon Johnson, RB | 15 games/0 starts
- (133) Tyler Scott, WR | 17 games/4 starts
Round 5
- (148) Noah Sewell, LB | 13 games/0 starts
- (165) Terell Smith, CB | 12 games/4 starts
Round 7
- (218) Travis Bell, DT | 2 games/0 starts (w/Falcons)
- (258) Kendall Williamson, S | 0 games/starts
Notable free agent signees
- Tyson Bagent, QB | 5 games/4 starts
- Quindell Johnson, S | 9 games/0 starts
EDHOLM: The Bears traded down twice to land Wright. The first trade, involving the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, continues to yield benefits, landing Chicago the No. 1 pick this year, as well. The second trade, in which they slid back from ninth to 10th overall, bypassing DT Jalen Carter, who then went to the Eagles, was more questionable. It's hard to say whether Wright or Carter will be the better pro, but Wright started 17 games and showed clear upside over the season. He'll want to shave down the penalties (he totaled 11 in 2023, mostly holds and false starts) and improve as a pass blocker, but his ceiling is high.
Day 2 DTs Dexter and Pickens each joined the rotation up front and were part of a strong run-stopping unit. Although they got off to slow starts and perhaps underwhelmed, Dexter did show a bit of pass-rushing flash late in the season.
Chicago had better immediate success with its other Day 2 pick in Stevenson. He's a feisty corner who gave up some plays in coverage but made up for that with a number of plays on the ball, including a team-high 16 passes defensed, four picks (all in the final six games) and one forced fumble. Stevenson led all Bears corners in snaps and appears to have a bright future, along with Terell Smith, who outplayed his fifth-round status as a rookie.
Bagent certainly was a pleasant surprise, winning the QB2 role and then being elevated to starter for four games while Justin Fields was hurt. The Bears went 2-2 in those starts, and though his interception total (six) was alarming, Bagent showed he could be a quality backup in time. Johnson displayed nice potential as a change-of-pace back, receiver and special teams contributor. Scott was a big-play artist in college but was held in check and suffered from dropped passes as a rookie. He needs to show more in 2024.
Round 1
- (No. 27) Anton Harrison, OT | 17 games/starts
Round 2
- (61) Brenton Strange, TE | 14 games/4 starts
Round 3
- (88) Tank Bigsby, RB | 17 games/0 starts
Round 4
- (121) Ventrell Miller, LB | 0 games/starts
- (130) Tyler Lacy, DE | 15 games/0 starts
Round 5
- (136) Yasir Abdullah, LB | 5 games/0 starts
- (160) Antonio Johnson, DB | 13 games/3 starts
Round 6
- (185) Parker Washington, WR | 9 games/1 start
- (202) Christian Braswell, CB | 3 games/0 starts
- (208) Erick Hallett, DB | 0 games/starts
Round 7
- (226) Cooper Hodges, OG | 0 games/starts
- (227) Raymond Vohasek, DT | 0 games/starts
- (240) Derek Parish, RB | 0 games/starts
Notable free agent signees
- Elijah Cooks, WR | 9 games/0 starts
REUTER: The Jaguars should be able to bank on Harrison manning the right tackle spot for the next few seasons. He struggled a bit at the beginning of the year but improved as the season went on and looks the part of a solid starter. Finding a reliable tackle was crucial, because the makeup of the rest of Jacksonville's offensive line for 2024 is a bit murky, with Cam Robinson ($21.2 million cap hit in 2024) being a potential cap casualty, Walker Little lacking a set starting position and more bodies required in the middle.
The team's Day 2 selections contributed as reserves. Bigsby only logged 50 rushing attempts for 132 yards and one reception for 6 yards on the year because Travis Etienne carried the load. Tank should play a larger role if the team's rushing attack becomes more efficient in 2024. Strange caught five passes for 35 yards and a score, playing a lot of snaps early in the year before a foot injury limited his effectiveness. He and Evan Engram should become a strong 1-2 punch next season.
Miller's rookie year was over before it started, thanks to an Achilles injury suffered in the preseason finale. Lacy and Johnson flashed as rookies, portending greater contributions in Year 2. Washington finally got on the field in Week 4 but suffered an injury on a punt return. Later in the year, he scored in consecutive games, and then his snaps tailed off again -- watch for a breakout from him in 2024. The team did not get contributions from its other late-round picks. Cooks was mostly a special teamer, though he did nab three catches for 38 yards against the Bucs in Week 16.
Round 1
- (No. 7) Tyree Wilson, DE | 17 games/0 starts
Round 2
- (35) Michael Mayer, TE | 14 games/12 starts
Round 3
- (70) Byron Young, DT | 6 games/0 starts
- (100) Tre Tucker, WR | 16 games/1 start
Round 4
- (104) Jakorian Bennett, CB | 14 games/4 starts
- (135) Aidan O'Connell, QB | 11 games/10 starts
Round 5
- (170) Chris Smith II, S | 12 games/0 starts
Round 6
- (203) Amari Burney, LB | 7 games/1 start
Round 7
- (231) Nesta Jade Silvera, DT | 2 games/0 starts
REUTER: Wilson did not start any games as a rookie but flashed the power and athleticism to be a force on the edge in time. His 3.5 sacks only tell part of the story, as he lined up inside and outside to use his length and strength.
Day 2 picks Mayer (27-304-11.3, two TDs) and Tucker (19-331-17.4, two TDs) stepped in to contribute as rookies. There's reason to believe they'll be a big part of the passing game in 2024 and beyond, with Mayer a solid move-the-chains tight end and Tucker looking explosive in the slot. Young saw snaps in six of the first seven games but failed to earn playing time the rest of the year.
O'Connell stepped into a tough situation as a rookie, starting 10 games for a team that fired its head coach and general manager at midseason. He threw eight TDs and no interceptions over the final month of the season, showing the skills to compete for the starting job in 2024 and at least be a longtime backup in the league.
Bennett's rookie season went the opposite direction, as he started the first four games but was forced into spot duty after the first month due to injuries and inconsistent play. Burney got a chance to start in the middle of the year due to injuries in the linebacker group but finished the year on special teams with Smith.
Round 1
- (No. 22) Zay Flowers, WR | 16 games/starts
Round 3
- (86) Trenton Simpson, LB | 15 games/0 starts
Round 4
- (124) Tavius Robinson, OLB | 17 games/1 start
Round 5
- (157) Kyu Blu Kelly, CB | 0 games/starts (1 game w/ GB; 5 w/ SEA; 2 w/ WAS)
Round 6
- (199) Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, OL | 0 games/starts
Round 7
- (229) Andrew Vorhees, OL | 0 games/starts
Notable free agent signees
- Keaton Mitchell, RB | 8 games/2 starts
REUTER: Flowers made an immediate impact working with MVP Lamar Jackson in Baltimore's offense. The rookie led the team with 77 receptions for 858 receiving yards, excelling on all types of routes despite fighting off injuries. Jackson waited a long time for the team to add a reliable playmaker who could help him move the offense, and it appears the Ravens' personnel evaluators finally came through.
Baltimore traded its second-round pick to Chicago for linebacker Roquan Smith in 2022, leaving one Day 3 selection in last year's draft -- which the team used to add Simpson. The former Clemson linebacker did not start any games, but he took advantage of playing time in the season finale, making seven stops, including two for loss, with a sack against the Steelers. He should be more of a presence in 2024.
Robinson was the only Saturday pick that contributed, seeing the field more regularly than Simpson as a reserve edge (26 tackles and a sack). Kelly was waived after training camp but played five games with Seattle, one with Green Bay and two with Washington. Aumavae-Laulu is a backup lineman who did not see game action, and Vorhees spent the year on injured reserve trying to heal from a knee injury suffered at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Mitchell spent the first portion of the year on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, then put up some eye-popping numbers in his eight appearances, including a 138-yard effort against Seattle in Week 9 and a per-carry mark of 8.4 yards. Unfortunately, a knee injury in December ended his season prematurely.
Round 1
- (No. 19) Calijah Kancey, DT | 14 games/starts
Round 2
- (48) Cody Mauch, RG | 17 games/starts
Round 3
- (82) YaYa Diaby, OLB | 17 games/7 starts
Round 5
- (153) SirVocea Dennis, LB | 13 games/0 starts
- (171) Payne Durham, TE | 13 games/2 starts
Round 6
- (181) Josh Hayes, CB | 15 games/0 starts
- (191) Trey Palmer, WR | 17 games/8 starts
- (196) Jose Ramirez, OLB | 0 games/starts
Notable free agent signees
- Christian Izien, DB | 17 games/4 starts
- Rakim Jarrett, WR | 10 games/0 starts
- Kaevon Merriweather, S | 16 games/2 starts
EDHOLM: The Buccaneers had 15 rookies appear in at least one game throughout the season, receiving respectable contributions from several of them, especially on defense.
The undersized Kancey dealt with a calf injury early, missing three games, but ended up second on the team in DT snaps, behind only Vita Vea. Kancey had four sacks and 33 pressures, per Next Gen Stats, showing the ability to knife into backfields with his quickness, although his run-stopping was very inconsistent, especially when teams ran right at him.
After a slow start, Diaby developed into a pleasant surprise. He began to come on in October, using his impressive physical toolset to ring up 7.5 sacks (including a strip-sack against the Jags) in the final 11 games. The Bucs have not asked him to do much in coverage, and that might never be a strength, but Diaby is an ascending pass-rush talent.
Izien was an even more surprising contributor. The undrafted Rutgers product intercepted passes in Weeks 1 and 2, and though Izien didn't make any plays on the ball thereafter, he established himself in the slot as a tough run defender and quality blitzer, despite his lack of size (5-foot-8). Another undrafted player who made his impact felt was Merriweather, a special teams regular and a contributor on defense from Week 10 on (logging two starts). Dennis, Hayes and Durham were mostly special teams performers.
Mauch and Palmer were big contributors on the offensive side. Each had their ups and downs, but they established themselves as starters for a playoff team down the stretch. Mauch had some tough games when he was beaten by a pass rusher, but he kicked his midseason holding habit and made the tough adjustment from FCS to NFL starter. Even with some late-season fumble concerns, Palmer's big-play ability added juice to the Bucs' offense. He and Jarrett appear to be worth developing.
Round 1
- (No. 8) Bijan Robinson, RB | 17 games/16 starts
Round 2
- (38) Matthew Bergeron, OG | 17 games/starts
Round 3
- (75) Zach Harrison, DE | 16 games/0 starts
Round 4
- (113) Clark Phillips III, CB | 11 games/5 starts
Round 7
- (224) DeMarcco Hellams, S | 15 games/4 starts
- (225) Jovaughn Gwyn, C | 1 game/0 starts
EDHOLM: Though the Falcons' season ended in disappointment, they did receive good contributions from their draft class, primarily from five of their six picks. In spite of some lulls in production and curious usage (he only logged one game with more than 19 carries), Robinson had some wow moments, flashing impressive receiving ability and finishing his rookie season with 1,463 yards from scrimmage (10th most in the NFL). He also only hit one home run (a 71-yard catch-and-run in Week 1) and registered four fumbles (three lost). He hasn't proven -- yet -- that he was worth the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Bergeron opened camp with the second team, but when Matt Hennessy was hurt, Bergeron grabbed the job at left guard -- a brand-new position to him -- and never looked back. He started 17 games, showing some rawness in pass protection but performing steadily as a run-blocker. I think he can have a bright future.
Harrison's snap counts increased slightly over the course of the season, and he had all three of his sacks in Weeks 15 and 16, putting up a strong showing against the Colts in the latter matchup. He might be in line for more snaps in 2023, with Calais Campbell headed for free agency.
Phillips didn't make his defensive debut until Week 10, but he went on to total five passes defensed and ended up starting the final five games. Interestingly, Phillips played far more outside than he did in the slot, where many NFL scouts projected him. Depending on what new head coach Raheem Morris decides to do, Phillips could compete for a starting job in 2024.
Like Phillips, Hellams needed some time to crack the rotation. But he started four games and acquitted himself well, often manning the post when Jessie Bates III roamed closer to the line of scrimmage. Hellams has the looks of a solid safety.
Round 1
- (No. 15) Will McDonald IV, DE | 15 games/0 starts
Round 2
- (43) Joe Tippmann, IOL | 16 games/14 starts
Round 4
- (120) Carter Warren, OT | 8 games/5 starts
Round 5
- (143) Israel Abanikanda, RB | 6 games/0 starts
Round 6
- (184) Zaire Barnes, LB | 4 games/0 starts
- (204) Jarrick Bernard-Converse, S | 8 games/0 starts
Round 7
- (220) Zack Kuntz, TE | 1 game/0 starts
Notable free agent signees
- Xavier Gipson, WR | 17 games/3 starts
REUTER: As expected, McDonald was limited to a designated pass-rush role as a rookie. He gained steam in the second half of the season, earning 2.5 sacks and bringing pressure more regularly in the final five contests. His get-off and bend around the corner will test a lot of blockers over the next few seasons, especially if he continues to get stronger.
Tippmann's versatility proved valuable early in his rookie season, playing right guard when the team revamped its line after left tackle Duane Brown was lost to injury. The rookie moved back to the center spot in Week 6 and finished the season as the unit’s anchor. Warren injured his shoulder in the preseason but returned midway through the year, starting a handful of games at right tackle in the team's rotating starting five.
Abanikanda was cooking in the preseason before sustaining a thigh injury that kept out of the lineup until late in the season. If healthy, he'll be a valuable change-of-pace backup for Breece Hall in 2024. Barnes, Bernard-Converse and Kuntz didn’t contribute until late in the season. UDFA Gipson played an important role as a returner -- with the walk-off punt return for a touchdown in Week 1 one of the highlights of the entire Jets season -- and grew as a receiver in the offense as the campaign progressed.
Round 1
- (No. 9) Jalen Carter, DT | 16 games/1 start
- (30) Nolan Smith, LB | 17 games/0 starts
Round 3
- (65) Tyler Steen, OG | 11 games/1 start
- (66) Sydney Brown, S | 14 games/6 starts
Round 4
- (105) Kelee Ringo, CB | 17 games/4 starts
Round 6
- (188) Tanner McKee, QB | 0 games/starts
Round 7
- (249) Moro Ojomo, DT | 8 games/0 starts
Notable free agent signees
- Eli Ricks, CB | 16 games/0 starts
- Ben VanSumeren, LB | 9 games/1 start
EDHOLM: Nearly all of the Eagles' rookie production came on the defensive side of the ball, led by Carter, whom they landed in a draft-day trade-up with the Bears. He was the showstopper of their class and a Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist. Despite starting only one game, he racked up six sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery, which he ran back 42 yards for a TD. With elite get-off and athletic traits for such a massive man, Carter has all the earmarks of a future All-Pro, especially if new Eagles coordinator Vic Fangio can do for Carter what he did for Akiem Hicks in Chicago.
Smith was a bit player on defense, spelling Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat occasionally, but he did have a few late-season moments, including a half-sack in Philly's wild-card loss to the Bucs. His energy helped give the Eagles a boost. It will be interesting to see if Smith can handle expanded coverage and off-ball duties in Year 2.
Following a hamstring injury, and before he suffered a season-ending torn ACL, Brown opened some eyes at safety. The Eagles struggled on the back end much of the season, but outside of a few missed tackles, Brown was mostly a bright spot, highlighted by his 99-yard pick-six against Arizona. Ringo also showed some promise at corner after being pressed into duty late in the season and could help the Eagles move on from James Bradberry if they decide to part ways with the veteran. Ricks might have a future in the slot or outside and on special teams.
Steen was the one offensive rookie to see time, with almost all his snaps coming in the Week 9 start against the Cowboys. He struggled at right guard that day but has tackle-guard flexibility and should be part of the mix in 2024.
Round 1
- (No. 29) Bryan Bresee, DT | 17 games/0 starts
Round 2
- (40) Isaiah Foskey, DE | 10 games/0 starts
Round 3
- (71) Kendre Miller, RB | 8 games/0 starts
Round 4
- (103) Nick Saldiveri, OG | 4 games/0 starts
- (127) Jake Haener, QB | 0 games/starts
Round 5
- (146) Jordan Howden, S | 16 games/7 starts
Round 6
- (195) A.T. Perry, WR | 10 games/3 starts
Notable free agent signees
- Blake Grupe, K | 17 games
- Lou Hedley, P | 17 games
EDHOLM: Bresee didn't start any games but was a regular contributor in the Saints' DT rotation. He went through a bit of a lull around midseason, then picked it up late in the year, with three of his 4.5 sacks and five of his nine QB hits coming in December. Bresee might never be a star, but he improved as a run defender and should be a solid piece for years.
Howden started seven games as a rookie and was a pleasant surprise. He mostly played as the high safety but also moonlighted in the slot and as a box safety and was fairly dependable when called upon. One disappointment on defense was Foskey, who went three rounds higher than Howden but played more on special teams. After receiving some rotational snaps early on, Foskey was often inactive down the stretch with a quad injury. The Saints will expect more in 2024.
It was a redshirt type of season for Haener, who sat and watched behind Derek Carr, Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill and wasn't ever active. In order to guarantee a roster spot, he'll need to have a good offseason; last preseason, he struggled with accuracy and interceptions. Like Haener, Saldiveri didn't do much as a rookie. It might be telling that he didn't see the field more for a Saints team dealing with OL issues, although a shoulder injury did set him back.
Perry and Miller finished the season strong, albeit with smaller sample sizes. Miller shined in Week 18, running hard and giving hope to the idea he could join the RB rotation more regularly next season. Perry was a big-play artist who'd done a bit more than Miller prior to the regular-season finale, but he also had his best game in that Week 18 blowout of Atlanta, catching two TDs. It wouldn't be shocking if both players took strides next season.
The Saints' rookie kicking duo provided mixed results. Grupe went from feel-good story to the doghouse in a few months, missing some clutch kicks and losing kickoff distance throughout the season, but he finished strong (12-of-14 on field-goal attempts from Week 10 on) and didn't miss an extra point. Hedley followed a similar wave. The 30-year-old Aussie was busy (75 punts), thanks to a hot-and-cold Saints offense, and was brought in as a directional kicker; he pinned 41.3% of his punts inside the 20 and allowed the second-fewest return yards (168) among 17-game punters. But when the Saints were backed up, Hedley's lack of leg strength showed; he's not a field-flipper.
Round 1
- (No. 23) Jordan Addison, WR | 17 games/14 starts
Round 3
- (102) Mekhi Blackmon, CB | 15 games/3 starts
Round 4
- (134) Jay Ward, S | 17 games/0 starts
Round 5
- (141) Jaquelin Roy, DT | 12 games/1 start
- (164) Jaren Hall, QB | 3 games/2 starts
Round 7
- (222) DeWayne McBride, RB | 0 games/starts
Notable free agent signees
- Ivan Pace Jr., LB | 17 games/11 starts
- NaJee Thompson, CB | 15 games/0 starts
- Andre Carter II, OLB | 12 games/0 starts
EDHOLM: The Vikings received big contributions from their first-round selection and an undrafted player. The problem was, they did not find enough in between. A lack of picks hindered Minnesota's drafting efforts in 2023, as they had to wait nearly 80 selections between taking Addison in Round 1 and Blackmon in Round 3.
Addison was expected to be a Year 1 standout, and then he hauled in 911 receiving yards and 10 TDs. Those were phenomenal final numbers, considering Kirk Cousins missed more than half the season (while his replacements at quarterback were a weekly adventure) and Justin Jefferson was out for seven games. OK, so Addison was a bit hot and cold over the year, but can you blame him? He was mostly terrific.
The only other notable offensive contributor among rookies was Hall, who was one of the QBs who struggled after Cousins went down. He'll get another shot next year but has work to do.
Blackmon had some moments down the stretch. He started a few games and saw his overall workload increase as he gained confidence in Brian Flores' system. He also made a few plays on the ball with his aggressive instincts. Can he start and hold up full time in 2024 with his thin build? We shall see. Ward, Roy and Carter were deep reserves developing on defense, mostly chipping in on special teams.
Pace might have been the league's best undrafted rookie in 2023. He became the heartbeat of Flores' defense in many ways, overcoming his smallish frame with elite football IQ, terrific quickness and playmaking ability. He took over for an injured Jordan Hicks, earned the green-dot helmet and, I suspect, won't look back.
It wasn't a great class overall, but the Vikings appear to have found at least three players who can be notable contributors going forward.
Round 1
- (No. 4) Anthony Richardson, QB | 4 games/starts
Round 2
- (44) Julius Brents, CB | 9 games/8 starts
Round 3
- (79) Josh Downs, WR | 17 games/9 starts
Round 4
- (106) Blake Freeland, OT | 16 games/9 starts
- (110) Adetomiwa Adebawore, DT | 10 games/0 starts
Round 5
- (138) Darius Rush, DB | 3 games/0 starts (w/ Steelers)
- (158) Daniel Scott, S | 0 games/starts
- (162) Will Mallory, TE | 12 games/2 starts
- (176) Evan Hull, RB | 1 game/0 starts
Round 6
- (211) Titus Leo, DE | 0 games/starts
Round 7
- (221) Jaylon Jones, CB | 17 games/10 starts
- (236) Jake Witt, OT | 0 games/starts
Notable free agent signees
- Ameer Speed, CB | 8 games/0 starts
- Isaiah Land, DE | 7 games/2 starts
REUTER: Richardson showed promise as a dual-threat quarterback. He was the opening-day starter but suffered multiple injuries, and his season was ended by shoulder surgery just on month in. I thought perhaps his thick build and athleticism would help him stay healthy, but if he's unable to avoid the trainer's table, it's going to be tough for him to become a franchise quarterback.
Given the success C.J. Stroud had as a rookie for the division rival Texans, the pressure will be on Richardson and head coach Shane Steichen to come up big in 2024. Downs should help relieve that burden for Richardson; he proved to be one of the steals of the third round as a slot receiver, finishing second on the team in receptions (68) and receiving yards (771), behind Michael Pittman Jr. (Downs also posted 11.3 yards per catch and two receiving touchdowns.)
The team's other Friday night selection, Brents, missed time due to injuries and experienced the typical ups and downs of a rookie cornerback learning on the job. He'll need to have a healthy sophomore campaign if the Colts are to learn whether he'll be a lockdown corner or someone the team will try to replace in the starting lineup in a year.
The Colts needed a swing tackle, and Freeland played that role well, lining up on the left and right sides. Mallory was a solid fifth-round pick (18-207-11.5 receiving). Adebawore had just four tackles in 10 contests. Rush was cut before the season in favor of the up-and-coming Jones, finishing the year with the Steelers. Hull (who showed promise in the preseason), Scott, Leo and Witt all spent time on injured reserve. Speed, a sixth-round pick by the Patriots who was scooped off waivers in October, was a special teams contributor. Land only logged a handful of defensive snaps, including just two against the Bucs in Week 12 -- but he sacked Baker Mayfield on one of them.
Round 3
- (No. 74) Cedric Tillman, WR | 14 games/3 starts
- (98) Siaki Ika, DT | 4 games/0 starts
Round 4
- (111) Dawand Jones, OT | 11 games/9 starts
- (126) Isaiah McGuire, DE | 4 games/1 start
Round 5
- (140) Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB | 8 games/3 starts
- (142) Cameron Mitchell, CB | 13 games/3 starts
Round 6
- (190) Luke Wypler, IOL | 5 games/1 start
Notable free agent signees
- Mohamoud Diabate, LB | 16 games/1 start
- Ronnie Hickman Jr., S | 10 games/4 starts
- Kahlef Hailassie, CB | 9 games/1 start
REUTER: Cleveland did not possess a first-round pick (due to the trade for Deshaun Watson in 2022) or a second-round pick (which was sent to the Jets in exchange for Elijah Moore last March), and the 2023 return on those swaps was underwhelming. An injury to Watson's throwing shoulder ended his season after six starts, while Moore averaged just 10.8 yards per catch.
Injuries also hit the Browns' rookie class hard. The "C" grade is reflective of the overall lack of production, but I think most of the players have promise if able to stay healthy in Year 2 for a team coming off a playoff berth.
Tillman fought a hip issue before coming on in the second half of the year to collect 19 passes in the final eight regular season games; he then missed the Browns' playoff loss to the Texans with a concussion. Jones performed well in an emergency when Jack Conklin was lost for the year, looking like a future starting right tackle until suffering his own knee injury. Thompson-Robinson's first career start, against the Ravens in Week 4, came on short notice and was, perhaps not surprisingly, rough (121 yards passing, zero TDs, three picks). DTR got another chance a few weeks later after Watson was lost for the year, and he flashed some playmaking skills in two starts, but he also took a big shot trying to extend a play against Denver and entered the concussion protocol. By the time he was cleared, Joe Flacco was already starting. A hip injury ultimately landed Thompson-Robinson on injured reserve.
The undrafted Hickman was Cleveland's biggest rookie contributor on defense, stepping up down the stretch when injuries knocked out veterans Grant Delpit and Juan Thornhill. In the final five games of the season, Hickman started four times, collecting 20 total tackles and a pick-six against the Jets in Week 17.
Mitchell started three times but dealt with hamstring and shoulder maladies. Ika, McGuire and Wypler did not see the field much before December. McGuire took advantage of his playing time in the regular-season finale, though, making five stops with a sack against the Bengals. Wypler started that matchup for his first extensive action. Ika did not make a tackle over the last month after stepping in for the injured Maurice Hurst.
Round 1
- (No. 17) Christian Gonzalez, CB | 4 games/4 starts
Round 2
- (46) Keion White, DE | 16 games/4 starts
Round 3
- (76) Marte Mapu, LB/S | 17 games/1 start
Round 4
- (107) Jake Andrews, IOL | 16 games/1 start
- (112) Chad Ryland, K | 17 games/0 starts
- (117) Sidy Sow, OG | 15 games/13 starts
Round 5
- (144) Atonio Mafi, OG | 17 games/5 starts
Round 6
- (187) Kayshon Boutte, WR | 5 games/0 starts
- (192) Bryce Baringer, P | 17 games/0 starts
- (210) Demario Douglas, WR | 14 games/7 starts
- (214) Ameer Speed, CB | 5 games/0 starts (8 games w/ IND)
Round 7
- (245) Isaiah Bolden, CB | 0 games/starts
REUTER: The Patriots hit on Gonzalez as a mid-first-round pick; he looked every bit like a true No. 1 corner in the first month of the season before a shoulder injury sidelined him. Gonzalez has a bright future because of his athleticism and ball skills.
White only had one sack in 16 games but showed enough strength and agility to project as a long-term starter. Mapu could end up a nice safety/linebacker hybrid in a couple of years, as he played all over the field on defense when given snaps and on special teams as a rookie.
New England overspent on interior offensive linemen early on Day 3, with Sow getting the most playing time as a rookie. Andrews and Mafi may become starters in the future, but the team could have used players at other positions on a roster devoid of depth in many areas. Douglas was a nice find in the sixth round, leading the team in the slot with 28 receptions and 348 receiving yards. Specialists Ryland (converted just 64 percent of field-goal attempts) and Baringer (40.8 net yards per punt) ranked among the worst in the league in those key categories. Speed was released after five games but joined Indianapolis as primarily a special teamer.
Round 1
- (No. 21) Quentin Johnston, WR | 17 games/10 starts
Round 2
- (54) Tuli Tuipulotu, OLB | 17 games/11 starts
Round 3
- (85) Daiyan Henley, LB | 15 games/0 starts
Round 4
- (125) Derius Davis, WR | 17 games/2 starts
Round 5
- (156) Jordan McFadden, OG | 12 games/2 starts
Round 6
- (200) Scott Matlock, DT | 12 games/0 starts
Round 7
- (239) Max Duggan, QB | 0 games
Notable free agent signees
- Andrew Farmer II, OLB | 8 games/0 starts
- AJ Finley, S | 12 games/0 starts
REUTER: Former Chargers GM Tom Telesco selected Johnston despite concerns about his hands and consistency entering the draft. He flashed at times but ended up averaging just 11.3 yards per catch and scoring twice despite Keenan Allen and Mike Williams both missing time to injury. There is often a learning curve for rookie receivers, though, so the team will have to hope Johnston takes a step forward in 2024.
Joey Bosa again missed significant time due to injury, so Tuipulotu's 4.5 sacks and strength against the run were important first-year contributions. He was an underappreciated prospect who showed the potential to be a longtime starter. Henley focused on special teams during his rookie season, as expected, playing behind veterans Eric Kendricks, Kenneth Murray and Nick Niemann.
The diminutive Davis averaged only 4.4 yard per catch but filled the team's need for a strong kick (22 yards per attempt) and punt (16.0 per, one TD) returner. His quickness in that role is impressive, so hopefully he can contribute more on offense in the future. McFadden started the final two games of the year at left guard, giving the team hope he can compete for a spot in the rotation next season. Don't be surprised if Matlock becomes a starter in the next two seasons, looking strong and athletic during his 266 defensive snaps. Duggan bounced between the roster and practice squad throughout the year.
Round 2
- (No. 51) Cam Smith, CB | 15 games/0 starts
Round 3
- (84) De'Von Achane, RB | 11 games/4 starts
Round 6
- (197) Elijah Higgins, WR | 0 games/starts (11 games w/ ARI)
Round 7
- (238) Ryan Hayes, OT | 0 games/starts
REUTER: This Dolphins draft class is a mixed bag with some of their picks bringing in excellent talent but only one rookie contributing. They forfeited their 2023 first-round pick due to violating the integrity of the game policy and traded 2023 first- and third-round picks for Bradley Chubb and Jalen Ramsey, respectively. Chubb signed an extension with the club and has 13.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles (tying for the league lead with six this season) in 24 games in Miami. Unfortunately, he tore an ACL in Week 17. Ramsey made the Pro Bowl this season but only played 10 games due to a knee injury.
Smith’s rookie season was a bit disappointing as he was mostly limited to special teams despite injuries to Ramsey and Xavien Howard. He also injured his hamstring in Week 15 against the Jets. Head coach Mike McDaniel backed the rookie publicly, but time will tell if Smith can reach his potential. Achane was the saving grace of this class. He finished second on the squad with 800 rush yards and eight rush TDs, while also showing off his receiving skills with 27 receptions for 197 receiving yards and three scores. McDaniel knows exactly how to utilize the Texas A&M football and track star's speed, so expect more explosive production if he can stay healthy.
Miami sent its 2023 fourth-round pick to Kansas City as part of the package for receiver Tyreek Hill and their fifth-round pick to San Francisco for running back Jeff Wilson Jr. The Hill trade has been a boon to the Dolphins' offense, while Wilson hasn't stayed healthy. Higgins did not make the final roster but grew into a tight end role with the Cardinals, logging 14 catches, 163 yards and a TD in 11 games. Hayes was cut in August and did not see the field after joining the practice squad in September.
Round 1
- (No. 24) Deonte Banks, CB | 15 games/starts
Round 2
- (57) John Michael Schmitz, C | 13 games/starts
Round 3
- (73) Jalin Hyatt, WR | 17 games/7 starts
Round 5
- (172) Eric Gray, RB | 13 games/0 starts
Round 6
- (209) Tre Hawkins III, CB | 17 games/3 starts
Round 7
- (243) Jordon Riley, DT | 8 games/0 starts
- (254) Gervarrius Owens, S | 3 games/0 starts
Notable free agent signees
- Tommy DeVito, QB | 9 games/6 starts
EDHOLM: Banks worked through some early struggles and established himself as one of the more reliable Giants cornerbacks. He intercepted two passes and logged 11 passes defensed, displaying a willingness to tackle and take on tough coverage assignments, before being waylaid by a late-season shoulder injury.
At one point, it appeared Banks might have a fellow rookie shining opposite him. Hawkins opened eyes in training camp and started Week 1, but he was exposed a bit early, and his role diminished, until injuries pressed him into duty at various points. Hawkins' length is appealing, and he saw time in all 17 games, but he remains a bit raw in his development.
On offense, Schmitz earned the starting center role from the jump but had to fight through a shoulder injury that caused him to miss nearly a month early in the season. And the Giants' O-line struggles put Schmitz in a tough spot. He had some snapping issues and struggled down the stretch (especially as a pass blocker), then sat out Week 18 with a shin injury. But as general manager Joe Schoen said in January, the Giants like his "intangibles" and "leadership potential."
Hyatt was used sporadically as the Giants' deep threat, hurt by the team's severe OL limitations and shuffling of quarterbacks, catching only 23 passes for 373 yards with zero TDs. His yards-per-catch mark (16.2) was eye-opening, but the Giants struggled to find ways to get him into game plans, even though he played more than half the team's offensive snaps, and he didn't log any time on special teams at all.
DeVito was the second-most famous Jersey-ite (behind Tony Soprano) for a New York minute following an upset of the Packers in Week 14, and with Daniel Jones sidelined for much of the season by a torn ACL, DeVito led the Giants in TD passes, putting up eight in his eight appearances. He also made some plays as a scrambler. But DeVito took 36 sacks in 237 dropbacks (one every six pass plays) and eventually ceded starting duties back to veteran backup Tyrod Taylor.
Round 1
- (No. 1) Bryce Young, QB | 16 games/starts
Round 2
- (39) Jonathan Mingo, WR | 15 games/14 starts
Round 3
- (80) DJ Johnson, OLB | 13 games/3 starts
Round 4
- (114) Chandler Zavala, OG | 10 games/7 starts
Round 5
- (145) Jammie Robinson, S | 15 games/2 starts
Notable free agent signees
- D'Shawn Jamison, CB | 15 games/1 start
- Nash Jensen, OG | 11 games/5 starts
- Alex Cook, S | 10 games/2 starts
EDHOLM: The prime disappointment was Young's rookie season. The No. 1 overall pick started 16 games, and it was tough sledding for most of it. The environment seemed extremely unfavorable for learning on the fly, with the Panthers lacking elite weapons and cohesion on the offensive line. Carolina also fired head coach Frank Reich midseason, and it's fair to wonder if turmoil on the coaching staff stunted Young's growth. Tight end Hayden Hurst said after the season he thought Young had "too many voices in his head" during the trying season.
Young completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 2,877 yards, 11 TDs and 10 INTs -- fairly meager totals, especially with fellow rookie QB C.J. Stroud flying high in Houston. But even more concerning statistics include Young's 62 sacks taken (for a league-worst 500 yards lost) and 11 fumbles. Dave Canales -- who helped another former No. 1 overall pick, Baker Mayfield, resurrect his career in Tampa -- is Young's new head coach, and Dan Morgan is the new GM/president of football ops. Their focus this offseason must be on surrounding Young with a better complementary cast, and they'll have to do it without a first-round pick in 2024.
The Panthers fielded a dozen rookies while searching for answers in their 2-15 campaign, with all five draft picks playing 10 or more games. Mingo had some moments in Year 1, but he and Young had trouble connecting downfield. Mingo's longest catch was 40 yards; he had zero TDs and was guilty of dropped passes and some mental mistakes.
Johnson was trending in the right direction around midseason, starting three straight games, before an elbow injury sidelined him, and then he really didn't see much time after getting healthy. He's a raw, toolsy prospect who remains an unknown commodity heading into Year 2.
Zavala was thrown into the OL mix, starting seven games, but he was overwhelmed as a pass blocker at times. It's difficult right now to view him as a major piece Carolina can depend on next season, as even Jensen appeared more game-ready down the stretch. Robinson and Cook each earned two starts in the secondary when injuries hit.
Round 3
- (No. 87) Ji'Ayir Brown, S | 15 games/5 starts
- (99) Jake Moody, K | 17 games
- (101) Cameron Latu, TE | 0 games
Round 5
- (155) Darrell Luter Jr., CB | 7 games/0 starts
- (173) Robert Beal Jr., DE | 4 games/0 starts
Round 6
- (216) Dee Winters, LB | 15 games/0 starts
Round 7
- (247) Brayden Willis, TE | 7 games/0 starts
- (253) Ronnie Bell, WR | 17 games/0 starts
- (255) Jalen Graham, LB | 4 games/0starts
EDHOLM: The biggest Year 1 contributor on either offense or defense was Brown, who stepped up in Week 11 under tough circumstances when Talanoa Hufanga suffered a torn ACL that landed him on IR. Brown intercepted two passes (including one in that Week 11 game) and notched four passes defensed in five starts, then missed the final two regular-season games with a knee injury. He didn't play against the Packers in the Divisional Round despite being cleared but returned for the NFC Championship Game and registered 10 tackles in the victory. In Super Bowl LVIII, he added 11 more tackles and picked off Patrick Mahomes.
Fellow third-rounder Moody earned the kicking job and faced his share of ups and downs, missing a potential game-winner at Cleveland and struggling with his consistency and kickoff distance. But he was also 60-for-61 on extra-point attempts, leading the NFL in both numbers, and made a 57-yard field goal against the Rams and a clutch 52-yarder in the playoff win over the Packers. In the Super Bowl, he converted all three of his field goal attempts, including a pair from 50-plus yards out, but had a crucial extra point blocked.
Five of San Francisco's nine draft picks were on defense, but most of those players made their biggest marks on special teams. Winters was the most accomplished on those units, and he might have to continue toiling there, with the 49ers in good shape at linebacker for the foreseeable future. Luter, Beal and Graham essentially endured redshirt seasons and remain relative unknowns heading into the offseason. (Well, except for the fact that Luter unfortunately had a punt bounce off his leg in the Super Bowl, creating a big momentum swing.)
Bell had some nice moments as a receiver and punt returner, even while needing to be patient. He was solid as a punt returner when given the chance and had three TD grabs on his six catches, which could lead to Bell seeing more time on offense next season. The two tight ends the 49ers drafted contributed next to nothing on offense, with Latu (who struggled in the preseason) landing on IR following knee surgery. But Willis was a core-four special teamer down the stretch and even was given snaps as an inline blocker.
Round 1
- (No. 26) Mazi Smith, DT | 17 games/3 starts
Round 2
- (58) Luke Schoonmaker, TE | 17 games/0 starts
Round 3
- (90) DeMarvion Overshown, LB | 0 games/starts
Round 4
- (129) Viliami Fehoko Jr., DE | 0 games/starts
Round 5
- (169) Asim Richards, OL | 8 games/0 starts
Round 6
- (178) Eric Scott Jr., CB | 0 games/starts
- (212) Deuce Vaughn, RB | 7 games/0 starts
Round 7
- (244) Jalen Brooks, WR | 7 games/0 starts
Notable free agent signees
- TJ Bass, OG | 17 games/2 starts
- Hunter Luepke, FB | 17 games/0 starts
- Tyrus Wheat, DE | 12 games/0 starts
EDHOLM: The Cowboys had a pretty strong season, but their rookies' contributions were extremely limited. Among their eight draft picks, only five saw the field, although a handful of undrafted players did help give the group of first-year pros in Dallas a boost. (It is too bad for the Cowboys' grade that All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey's time in the USFL disqualified him from rookie status in his first NFL campaign.)
Smith was one of the main Year 1 contributors, although he started just three games and ranked fourth among Dallas DTs in snaps. Asked to play more 3-technique than nose tackle (his college position), Smith showed greater impact later in the regular season -- even so, he logged just four snaps in the playoff loss to Green Bay. It's clear the Cowboys will expect more from him in 2024.
No other rookie made an impact on defense. Overshown could be the long-term replacement for Leighton Vander Esch, but he suffered a torn ACL, and his first season ended up being a wash. Neither Fehoko nor Scott were active for any game, in what amounted to redshirt seasons for both.
Schoonmaker worked primarily as a run blocker and goal-line receiver before his receiving duties were slightly expanded later in the season. Like many rookie tight ends, he needed more seasoning. Luepke proved to be a nice find in a league that has somewhat phased out fullbacks; he earned a role as a lead blocker and was given whatever crumbs were left over when it comes to touches (six carries, three catches). He'll have a chance to reprise that role, with head coach Mike McCarthy returning.
Bass outplayed Richards, filling in up front when injuries hit the interior of the Cowboys' O-line. Vaughn was a great story on draft weekend, getting to work with his father, Cowboys assistant director of college scouting Chris Vaughn. But while he showed some flashes against the Jets in Week 2, he struggled to find a role on offense or special teams, and he will likely need a strong offseason to secure his spot on the team.
Round 1
- (No. 16) Emmanuel Forbes, CB | 14 games/6 starts
Round 2
- (47) Quan Martin, DB | 16 games/5 starts
Round 3
- (97) Ricky Stromberg, IOL | 3 games/0 starts
Round 4
- (118) Braeden Daniels, OT | 0 games/starts
Round 5
- (137) KJ Henry, DE | 10 games/3 starts
Round 6
- (193) Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB | 13 games/0 starts
Round 7
- (233) Andre Jones Jr., DE | 14 games/2 starts
EDHOLM: The Commanders used their first two picks on DBs, and both had their share of struggles as rookies. Forbes was a playmaking artist in college, but that skill didn't translate readily in Year 1, as he was repeatedly picked on early in the season (miscast in a zone-heavy defense) and stripped of his starting role. His best moments -- and Forbes had a few -- tended to come against lesser offenses. It seems clear he'll face a big offseason with Dan Quinn and the next coaching staff.
Martin earned the nickel role down the stretch, and he spent some time at safety, too, much like he did in college. Finding the right spot for him in a new defense will be interesting. Martin also could project to be a jack of all trades capable of playing multiple roles.
Henry got his chance following the trades of Chase Young and Montez Sweat, logging some eye-opening snaps along the way. The body of work as an every-down player remains incomplete, but Henry could make it as a rotational rusher next season. Jones also saw a late-season uptick in playing time, albeit with fewer flash plays.
Washington could have used OL help but received almost nada from Stromberg and Daniels as rookies. Stromberg played 26 snaps of mop-up time, and Daniels landed on IR after struggling in camp and preseason. Their futures seemingly remain very much up in the air, especially with the new Quinn regime in town.
If there was a rookie bright spot, it was Rodriguez, who averaged 4.8 yards per carry and established himself as an angry, forceful runner in spite of being overlooked much of the season. He logged a long carry of at least 11 yards in each of his final five games and could be a first- and second-down tone-setter if he can avoid injuries.
Round 2
- (No. 63) Marvin Mims Jr., WR | 16 games/7 starts
- (67) Drew Sanders, LB | 17 games/4 starts
Round 3
- (83) Riley Moss, CB | 14 games/0 starts
Round 6
- (183) JL Skinner, S | 2 games/0 starts
Round 7
- (257) Alex Forsyth, C | 0 games
Notable free agent signees
- Nate Adkins, TE | 10 games/1 start
- Jaleel McLaughlin, RB | 17 games/3 starts
REUTER: Two years ago, the Broncos sent three players and five draft picks to Seattle for quarterback Russell Wilson and a fourth-round selection. They parted with last year's first- and second-round picks in the deal, which has brought a very low return on investment based on Wilson’s performance with Denver over the past two seasons.
Mims jumped out to a big start for the Broncos, posting 113 receiving yards and a score against Washington in Week 2. He only bested 50 receiving yards twice over the rest of the season, though, as the team's offense stagnated. A healthy sophomore campaign could prove quite productive for Mims.
Sanders struggled with his tackling early in his rookie season but was better later in the season. The team's remaining picks played very little, with Moss missing time due to injury, Skinner playing one snap on defense the entire season and Forsyth failing to see action. McLaughlin ended up being a nice find as an undrafted free agent, gaining 570 yards from scrimmage.