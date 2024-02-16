2023 NFL rookie grades: Ranking the classes, 1 to 32

Round 1

REUTER: The Texans' first two picks were the building blocks of their AFC South-winning squad, capturing Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year, respectively. Stroud played with the poise of a veteran, throwing 23 touchdown passes and just five interceptions while leading the team to an unexpected division title. He and third-year pro Nico Collins (who dwarfed his previous bests in most receiving categories) formed one of the top passing-game duos in the league, with the strong-armed former Buckeye also breaking out of the pocket when necessary.





Anderson had seven sacks on the year (including four in December) while playing through an ankle injury to help Houston make its playoff push. His relentless nature allowed him to bowl over lesser blockers and chase plays down the line when teams tried running away from his side.





Injuries hampered the Texans' Day 2 picks, but both showed signs of being future contributors. Dell was well on his way to being a 1,000-yard receiver -- and established himself as a threat returning punts -- before suffering a broken leg in December. Hopefully the 5-foot-10, 165-pound playmaker returns healthy for 2024. Scruggs was lost to a hamstring injury in the preseason but returned for the second half of the year to play a solid left guard.





Houston's later picks contributed, though they went through their tribulations. Patterson was Houston's starting center for the first half of the season until suffering a leg injury. Horton left the team because of a personal health matter in November, but before then, he showed promise as a reserve pass rusher; he is on the reserve/non-football illness list. Head coach DeMeco Ryans surely liked what he saw in To'oTo'o (like Ryans, a former Alabama linebacker), who finished with 57 tackles, although the bulk of those came in the first half of the season; in the second half, To'oTo'o missed games with a concussion, and his snap count came down. Hutchinson will be a solid No. 2 or 3 receiver in the future. Zentner was an injury replacement for Cameron Johnston early on; Zentner would play a similar role for the Titans later in the season (see below).