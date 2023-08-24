Around the NFL

Seahawks rookie WR Jake Bobo making strong case for roster spot after going undrafted

Published: Aug 24, 2023 at 09:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Seahawks social media wants #MoreBobo.

Jake Bobo, an undrafted wide receiver out of UCLA, has gone from training camp fodder to the toast of the Northwest.

"It means a ton," Bobo said of fans' support, including the #MoreBobo hashtag. "I'm not sure what I've done to kind of garner that kind of support, but it's much appreciated for sure. It definitely drives me to continue to get better ... and make a push to try to make the squad."

Related Links

After four seasons at Duke, Bobo transferred to UCLA where he shined in Chip Kelly's offense, generating 817 yards and seven touchdowns on 57 catches in 2022. However, he didn't hear his name called on draft weekend.

Bobo signed in Seattle and has steadily made his way up the depth chart.

"Jake's flying pretty high right now," coach Pete Carroll said, via The Associated Press. "He's done great. He hasn't just done well on a few plays in the games, he's done well in practice throughout. So he's been really steady. It's not a surprise to see him play like that in games. We're thrilled to see what would happen because he's been making plays out here."

Carroll has a history of finding room on his roster for undrafted players. The likes of Doug Baldwin, Jermaine Kearse and ﻿Poona Ford﻿ all played significant roles in Seattle after going undrafted.

"I think before coming up here, I didn't really grasp (with) this organization how they view undrafted guys," Bobo said. "Obviously, I've come to feel that a little bit. Just being able to kind of be talked about in the same breath as those guys, I'm honored. But at the end of the day, we've got work to do."

At 6-foot-4, Bobo has the size and good hands to make contested catches. In two preseason games, the rookie has generated five catches on six targets for 98 yards and a TD, including gains of 29, 28, 19 (TD) and 15 yards. Running with ﻿Geno Smith﻿ and the ones in the second preseason game underscored Bobo's chances of making the roster.

"He looks like he's part of the flow to me, and I don't see any reason why we would think differently," Carroll said. "He's consistent, he's tough, he's really, really smart and savvy. He's just, he's been a real factor."

The Seahawks entered camp looking deep at receiver, but at this point, it'd be a letdown if Bobo didn't make the initial 53-man roster. ﻿D'Wayne Eskridge﻿'s six-game suspension to open the season and injuries to ﻿Jaxon Smith-Njigba﻿, ﻿Dareke Young﻿, ﻿Cody Thompson﻿ and ﻿Matt Landers﻿ have opened the door for Bobo to make the squad.

Want to follow these storylines and more? NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch live out-of-market preseason games, daily coverage on NFL Network, the best NFL programming on-demand and much more! Plus, NFL RedZone is now part of NFL+ Premium! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Cardinals trading Isaiah Simmons to Giants for 2024 seventh-round draft pick

Isaiah Simmons' time in the desert is over. The Cardinals traded Simmons to the New York Giants for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick.
news

Ezekiel Elliott 'a good fit' with Patriots, hopes to complement Rhamondre Stevenson in backfield

By all accounts, ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿ has fit right into the Patriots' culture in his short time with the club. The veteran RB spoke Wednesday about his changing play style and role in New England's offense.
news

Deshaun Watson looking to prove top-10 status again in second season with Browns

﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ is no longer named among the elite, best of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. If lucky, he squeaks in just outside the top 10 on such offseason lists. Watson accepts he has a lot to prove to return to that level.
news

Dolphins interested in RB trade market up to certain price; calls to Raiders on Josh Jacobs didn't go far

The Dolphins continue to check under every rock for potentially available elite-level running backs. Miami made an exploratory call on Josh Jacobs, but talks didn't go far, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Thursday.
news

Commanders' Ron Rivera on Sam Howell solidifying QB spot: 'There's not that question mark still'

Finding stability at signal-caller has been an unanswered quandary for Commanders head coach Ron Rivera. He believes he's finally found the answer in Sam Howell, however.
news

Niners HC Kyle Shanahan on Trey Lance's QB3 demotion: Doesn't mean 'he can't be with us or someone else in the future'

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday night that it was his call to give Trey Lance the day off after news of the quarterback's demotion, while adding he doesn't believe this is necessarily the end of the road for Lance in San Francisco -- or elsewhere. 
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware to become 23rd member of Cowboys Ring of Honor

Linebacker DeMarcus Ware will be enshrined into the Cowboys Ring of Honor during the 2023 season, owner Jerry Jones announced Wednesday. 
news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins on return to training camp: 'It's all good now, I'm out here'

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins on Wednesday spoke to reporters for the first time after recently coming off the PUP list, saying he feels "amazing" physically and that his road to get to this point is in the rearview.
news

Tua Tagovailoa responds to analyst's criticism of physique: Keep 'my name out of your mouth'

Tua Tagovailoa typically couches his public comments and chooses his words carefully with the media, but a recent comment from an ESPN analyst has brought out some surprising fire in the Miami Dolphins quarterback on Wednesday.
news

Jets WR Corey Davis informs team he's stepping away from football

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis is stepping away from football, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.