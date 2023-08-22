Seahawks rookie WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba undergoes wrist surgery; timeline for return TBD

The Seahawks wide receiver is undergoing wrist surgery Tuesday in Philadelphia, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Smith-Njigba suffered the wrist injury Saturday in Seattle's Week 2 preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Smith-Njigba's timeline for a return has yet to be determined, according to Rapoport, but with less than three weeks before the start of the regular season, he won't have the longest runway. He'll also have to complete another period of rest and recovery -- much like how he spent most of his final season at Ohio State due to a hamstring injury -- instead of finishing the ramp-up process for the 18-week regular season.
On the bright side for Seattle, the Seahawks aren't putting a majority of their hopes on Smith-Njigba's shoulders. They have DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and an offensive cast filled with enough weapons to do the job without Smith-Njigba.
It sounds as if it should be nothing more than a temporary absence. For those who were waiting for Seattle's season opener against the Rams for their first look at Smith-Njigba in games that count, well, you just might have to wait a little bit longer.
