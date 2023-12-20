Around the NFL

Colts QB Anthony Richardson says he's 'progressing way faster than everyone thought' in shoulder rehab

Published: Dec 20, 2023 at 08:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

As the Indianapolis Colts jockey for a playoff spot in the final three weeks, the future of their franchise, quarterback Anthony Richardson, continues to progress, recovering from season-ending surgery.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury on Oct. 8 against the Tennessee Titans that wiped out the bulk of his rookie campaign, Richardson said he was told he could start throwing 16 weeks post-surgery, but he hopes to beat that mark.

"I think I'm progressing way faster than everyone thought," he said on Tuesday during an event at Riley's Children's Hospital, via Mike Chappell of CBS4.

Richardson is eight weeks out from Oct. 24 shoulder surgery, telling reporters he hopes to toss a pigskin in the next month or so.

Related Links

"They said 16 weeks after the surgery, but hopefully, I'm trying to push to get (back) before that,'' Richardson said. "But we'll see. Hopefully, I can throw next month, but if not, whenever that time does come, I know I'm gonna rip it.''

Richardson got off to a sensational start to his rookie season, proving to be a dynamic dual-threat quarterback, and his process as a passer was ahead of most projections coming out of college. He looked like a star in Shane Steichen's offense early. But injuries were a massive issue.

The rookie QB didn't finish the Week 1 game after taking a big hit, left with a concussion in Week 2, forcing him to miss a game, and then had his season end for good in Week 5.

Richardson said at first, he rejected the idea of having surgery but understood it was best for his long-term future.

"I wanted to play and I wanted to be there for my team,'' he said, "but this was probably the best thing for me and my future and for the team. It allows me to come back healthy, 100 percent.''

Barring a major setback, Richardson should be cleared in time for offseason work, gearing him up for the 2024 campaign. Keeping him healthy next year and beyond will be vital for a franchise that has seen its share of injuries derail the career of talented quarterbacks.

Related Content

news

Arthur Blank: Falcons will 'let the season play out' before decision on Arthur Smith's future

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank says he will "let the season play out" before deciding head coach Arthur Smith's future with the organization.
news

Chiefs guard Ed Budde, who opened up '65 toss power trap,' dies at 83

A stalwart of the Kansas City Chiefs' first run of glory, Ed Budde has died at the age of 83, the franchise announced. 
news

Steelers WR George Pickens on not blocking on run play Saturday: 'I didn't want to get injured'

Criticized for failing to block downfield on a Jaylen Warren run Saturday, Steeles wide receiver George Pickens explained Tuesday he "didn't want to get injured."
news

'Hard Knocks' details Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios, girlfriend Alix Earle decorate their Christmas tree 

In the fifth episode of HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins, veteran wide receiver Braxton Berrios and his girlfriend Alix Earle are seen decorating their Christmas tree.
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers concedes he won't play again this season, says 2024 won't be last in NFL 

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers conceded on Tuesday that he won't play again this season. Rodgers also said that 2024 would not be his last, while expressing support for the Jets coaches and front office.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com breaks down the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Bengals HC Zac Taylor says Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) not ruled out for Week 16

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Tuesday would not rule out star receiver Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) for Saturday's pivotal game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 15 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 15 game of the 2023 season.
news

Chargers president John Spanos after HC, GM firings: Ownership 'responsible for everything'

Los Angeles Chargers team president John Spanos spoke for the first time since the club fired coach Brandon Staley and GM Tom Telesco last week, noting there will be "no limitations" on the hiring searches.
news

Seahawks DB Julian Love 'must be living right' after game-sealing INT vs. Eagles 

Seahawks defensive back Julian Love helped Seattle seal a comeback win Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. "I saw the ball floating, and I must be living right, because I got my feet in, thankfully," Love said.