Colts QB Anthony Richardson says he's 'progressing way faster than everyone thought' in shoulder rehab

"They said 16 weeks after the surgery, but hopefully, I'm trying to push to get (back) before that,'' Richardson said. "But we'll see. Hopefully, I can throw next month, but if not, whenever that time does come, I know I'm gonna rip it.''

Richardson got off to a sensational start to his rookie season, proving to be a dynamic dual-threat quarterback, and his process as a passer was ahead of most projections coming out of college. He looked like a star in Shane Steichen's offense early. But injuries were a massive issue.

The rookie QB didn't finish the Week 1 game after taking a big hit, left with a concussion in Week 2, forcing him to miss a game, and then had his season end for good in Week 5.

Richardson said at first, he rejected the idea of having surgery but understood it was best for his long-term future.

"I wanted to play and I wanted to be there for my team,'' he said, "but this was probably the best thing for me and my future and for the team. It allows me to come back healthy, 100 percent.''